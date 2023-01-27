Timaru fisherman's boat found about 50km away on day he was reported missing

When a member of the public discovered a half-submerged dinghy on the shoreline south of the Ashburton River they had no idea of its important link to a missing fisherman.

It was not until 26 days later they realised the dinghy they had found was the one Lionati Fotofili, 44, of Timaru, was last seen fishing from before he was reported missing on December 30.

“It was found the same day Pastor was reported missing to police,’’ family spokeswoman Anna Leger said.

On January 18, Leger released a photo of the boat to Stuff, urging members of the public to keep an eye out for it.

READ MORE:

* Wife of fisherman missing in South Canterbury has rarely left site where she last saw her husband

* Family of fisherman who went missing in South Canterbury asks public to keep an eye out for his boat

* Search continues for fisherman missing at South Canterbury river mouth



It was that photo, and the story circulating on social media, which led to the boat’s discovery being reported to police.

Fotofili, known as Lio, was reported missing at the mouth of the South Canterbury river, in the early hours of December 30, where he had been fishing with his wife Suliana, and family friends, watching on from the shore.

Born in Tonga, he is the father of two boys – a 14-year-old and 14-month-old, is the pastor of Timaru’s Church of Tonga, and was fishing for his congregation’s New Year’s Day lunch when he disappeared.

Since his disappearance, family, friends and colleagues of the beloved pastor have been extensively searching the South Canterbury coastline, finding his T-shirt and other items of interest.

Leger said this week the family had been informed by police of the discovery of the boat on December 30, 2022.

“The boat was half-submerged in the water.’’

That person took the boat home, and it was not until their friend saw the boat on Tuesday in the Stuff article, that they realised what they had found, she said.

“They said ‘I think you have that boat off the stories about the missing fisherman’.

“The friend encouraged her to call the police.’’

Leger said she wondered why the person had not been concerned at the discovery of a “half-submerged boat’’ and questioned the decision to take it away rather than report it to authorities.

She said the discovery of the boat showed the importance of sharing as much information as possible with the public when someone went missing.

Now the family is once again appealing to the public, asking for any “eyes in the sky’’ drones, and aircraft that could be used to search around areas that were not easily accessible to searchers.

“Cliffs, rocks, areas that are hard for us as a family to access from land,’’ Leger said.

“If they can do a sweep from the sky for us looking out for a blue/grey tarpaulin that may be tangled in something.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sange Malama-Tuisaula, left, and Ruci Tagicakibau join the search for Lionati Fotofili, on January 21.

She said up to 100 searchers had covered the coastline from Timaru to Ashburton on foot, but she did not have the confidence they had reached all areas.

“There are cliff areas we can’t get to on foot.

“We just hope a good Samaritan is able to look, especially in the area, south of the Ashburton River, for blue or grey tarpaulins.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Suliana Fotofili is comforted by family friend Anna Leger during the search for her husband, Lionati Fotofil last Saturday.

While the family knew how long Fotofili had been missing for, members still held out hope he would be found, she said.

“We’re holding out hope someone in the air will see something.

“We don’t have access to aircraft, and while we can’t pay someone to look, if they are able to find it in their hearts to look...

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Lionati Fotofili’s T-shirt found by family while searching for him.

Leger said people were also welcome to contact her with reports of sightings, or other information, or if they wanted to help, via email: annaleger7773@gmail.com or Katy at Multicultural Aoraki at katy.houstoun@multiculturalaoraki.org.nz, or wiremu.rasmussen@alliance.co.nz.

A Givelittle page has also been set up to support the family.

A police spokesperson confirmed the boat’s discovery had been reported on Tuesday.

“The boat was recovered by police the following day and family notified,’’ the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.