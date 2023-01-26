Health warning lifted at Lake Aviemore as faecal bacteria levels drop

People can now go back in the water at Lake Aviemore as faecal bacteria levels are below guideline levels.

The health warning at Lake Aviemore has been lifted as levels of faecal bacteria drop.

A press release from Te Whatu Ora on Thursday afternoon said Te Mana Ora Community and Public Health had lifted its warning at Lake Aviemore (Mahi Tikumu) at Waitangi and Te Akatarawa.

The latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in Lake Aviemore are now below guideline values.

The health warning issued on January 23 has been removed and the water in Lake Aviemore is suitable for recreational use.

Canterbury medical officer of health Matthew Reid said people could get back into the water without the risk of illness.

”This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Lake Aviemore (Mahi Tikumu) who were avoiding the water following the high levels of contamination,” he said.

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites was not considered suitable for recreational use, including swimming, because of the risk to health from bacteria and other pathogens.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease-causing microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived,” Reid said.

”However, there is the potential for exposure to microorganisms that cause more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, giardia, cryptosporidium, campylobacter and salmonella.”