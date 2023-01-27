Levels Raceway ready for biggest event of the summer calendar

Gary Price and Malcolm Little racing in the NZ Super Trucks class at Levels International Raceway at the 2022 Thunder Down Under.

The South Canterbury Car Club is gearing up for the biggest event on the summer calendar, but the good weather isn’t the only thing event organisers are excited about, with spectators allowed back after Covid-19.

The Thunder Down Under event takes place this weekend at Levels International Raceway with nine classes of racing. South Canterbury Car Club president Kevin Pateman said he was pleased the public could view the weekend as Covid-19 regulations last year meant they could not have spectators.

“It’s not the same when no one is sitting on the embankments enjoying themselves,” he said.

“And the competitors get a buzz out of that.”

This was the 15th year of the event being sponsored by the Trust Aoraki Foundation, Pateman said.

“It is a pretty awesome sporting event to bring to our town. It is the largest race meeting that we currently host at Level raceway.”

Pateman said the field this year was “huge”, and it was “unbelievable” how much numbers had bounced back after Covid.

“There is something like 160 teams competing this weekend, the majority are from outside of Timaru,” he said.

Nine classes of racing will take place over the weekend including NZ Super Trucks, Mainland Muscles Cars, SS Cup, OSCA, 2k Cup, Pre 65, Pro ⅞, Mini 7, and NZ6.

“So there is something for everyone,” he said.

valentina Bellomo/Stuff Trust Aoraki Thunder Down Under Super Truck Event on Saturday and Sunday. (File photo)

Pateman said he felt the club was privileged to have such a big turn-out, and the support from all the competitors to come back and support the club, and the event for Timaru was fantastic.

“The pleasing thing for me as president, it just shows the gratitude that all the competitors have for what our club does and what our circuit is for the sport,” he said.

“It is quite humbling really, when we get a list of whose coming and how many people are entered in each category... it is just wonderful.

Pateman said everyone from the club was pumped for the weekend, and they all “can’t wait”.

Teams and drivers were coming from all over New Zealand and Australia, Pateman said.

“There are some national stars here this weekend, but there is some of the young local talent and that is great,” he said.

Pateman said he was pleased that each class had a "good amount" of entries, with the more entry level class having 25 teams over the weekend, providing some hearty competition.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Young Timaru Driver Corban Sprague will be back this year after racing in the 2K Cup Class at the Trust Aoraki Thunder Down Under event in 2022.

“We are really lucky to have a circuit of that size in our town, with a really great atmosphere for the young ones, but also keeps the big boys on their toes,” he said.

Pre-Covid the event would see more than 8000 spectators over the weekend, and the club was expecting the same this weekend, with a crowd of around 5000 expected on Sunday.

“It depends on the weather and what else is going on that day,” Pateman said.

“But if anyone likes loud things, it's a great time and anyone in the trucking industry should come along because they are five tonne, 500 horsepower weapons, and it is fun to watch them. They are noisy, and it is just awesome.”