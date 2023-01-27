Parked cars targeted near Timaru Hospital

Police are asking people to ensure items in vehicles are out of sight are two break-in attempts near Timaru Hospital. (File photo)

Police are reviewing CCTV in the hunt for the person responsible for breaking into cars parked near Timaru Hospital.

Sergeant Warwick Worth of Timaru police said the break-ins, on Queen St, were on Sunday and Monday.

“The rear quarter light window was smashed in one by a male who has been caught on CCTV and we are currently reviewing that.

“There is nothing on the report to say anything was taken but the car was damaged. We aren’t sure whether it was attempt to steal something from in the car or steal the car.”

Worth said the second incident was an attempt to gain entry to a vehicle later that night.

“Police ask that people make sure their vehicles are secured and items in them are out of sight.

“We are looking though CCTV footage as inquiries continue.”