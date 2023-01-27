Single vehicle crash closed SH1 south of Timaru

A crash between Timaru and Pareora caused significant delays to traffic on State Highway 1 on Thursday.

There was only one vehicle involved in the crash which closed State Highway 1 south of Timaru on Thursday.

Sergeant Warwick Worth of Timaru said the vehicle, with two males aged 25 and 27 inside, was southbound when control was lost near the intersection of Campbell Rd, 10km south of Timaru.

“The vehicle has spun out, crossed the road and then hit a bank off the northbound lane.

“It was written off, completely written off.”

Worth said the two occupants were taken to hospital and the crash caused significant disruptions to travellers using the highway.

“The crash time of 2.01pm was also just when a shift finished at Silver Fern Farms.”

Worth said investigations are continuing.

Hato Hone St John said on Thursday that the two people, in serious and moderate condition, were taken to Timaru Hospital via two ambulances.