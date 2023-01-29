Thousands of racing fans attend 'huge event' in Timaru

Highlights from the 2023 Thunder Down Under Super Truck Racing event at Levels raceway in Timaru on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Thousands have turned up to the Thunder Down Under racing event in Timaru this weekend, and a local teenager has won a race in his first time competing in a new class this season.

A crowd of around 5000 was expected at Levels International Raceway on Sunday, but South Canterbury Car Club president Kevin Pateman said there were “more than that” at 10.30am.

“So far today I can tell you that this is a huge event out here. The car park is brimming full, and that's really pleasing for us to get the event back up and running to this level,” Pateman said.

The 2022 edition went ahead without spectators due to Covid-19 regulations, so Pateman said it was “really humbling to see the support we’re getting from the public” this year.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Adam Box, of Rolleston, far right, leads the pack at the South Island Smiths City Mini 7S race at Levels International Raceway in Timaru on Sunday.

The two-day event featured nine classes of racing, and one of the competitors was Will Kitching, 16, from Timaru, who came first in the Pro 8 competition on Saturday.

“You’d have to give the young guy Kitching a bit of a pat on the back. He's a 16-year-old, and it’s his first season in that category, and he's beating some fairly seasoned campaigners,” Bateman said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Terence Phillips, of Ashburton, in action in the Kumho OSCA Super Saloons division on Sunday.

Another Timaru 16-year-old, Corban Sprague, competed in the 2k Cup on Saturday, but he “unfortunately was suffering from some mechanical problems with his car”, and was being helped by his father to quickly fix the problem before the second day of racing on Sunday.

Kitching and Sprague were the youngest drivers from the South Canterbury Car Club, and Bateman said the teenagers were “ones to watch”.

“They're going to go somewhere in sport, and they're just starting out, but they're doing extremely well,” he said.

Other results from South Canterbury competitors from the weekend included Chopper Stevenson, of Pleasant Point, who came second place in a SS Cup race, and Cameron Davies, of Waimate, who placed third in the OSCA division.

The second leg of the 2022/23 New Zealand Super Truck Championship was also part of Thunder Down Under, and Bateman said the field of 11 drivers was a better turnout “than we've had in the last few years”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff South Canterbury Car Club president Kevin Pateman said it was “really humbling to see the support we’re getting from the public” this year.

The weather in Timaru was looking favourable for racing on Sunday, but Bateman said “a little bit of drizzle” on the track on Saturday had “made things really interesting for the competitors”.

“It threw another angle at them now that they've got to test their skill level out, and the day turned out well,” he said.

Despite the damp track, Bateman said there had been “no incidents so far” as of Sunday morning, saying “fingers crossed for a crash-free day today”.