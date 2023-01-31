Tourism rebound presenting Mackenzie with challenges

Tourists have been flocking back to the Mackenzie District this summer, but tourism operators are struggling to cope.

Lack of capacity to handle a tourism rebound due to staff shortages and insufficient long-term accommodation are proving to be a major headache for tourism operators in the Mackenzie country.

“Despite global economic uncertainty and inflationary pressure, demand remains high, and industry confidence is positive,” Christchurch NZ reported in its quarterly destination marketing report to the Mackenzie District Council’s meeting on Tuesday.

“The key challenge is labour, heightened by long-term accommodation in the district.”

ChristchurchNZ said many operators were unable to function at full capacity due to strong demand from international markets, Australia, United States, UK and Europe, and better domestic visitor numbers compared to pre-Covid.

Dark Sky Project business manager and chairman of the Mackenzie Tourism Industry Association Jared Simcox said concerns regarding skilled labour shortages and lack of worker accommodation were widely held around the town.

“This summer we have been very, very busy. In one way it’s exciting to have visitors back here, but on the other hand operators want to deliver the experience visitors expect.

“It has been hard.”

Supplied/Stuff Jared Simcox says there has been “tighter” collaboration between tourism operators and the Mackenzie District Council over the worker accommodation issue.

He said owner-operators had been required to multitask and “grind quite hard.”

Mackenzie District has the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

As at November 2022, there were 30 people receiving a jobseeker benefit (work ready) and 18 people on a jobseeker benefit (health and disability).

Visitor spend for the year ending November 2022 was 77% of that for the pre-Covid year ending November 2019, ChristchurchNZ said.

The domestic market comprised 82% of total spend when in the year to November 2019 it was 50%.

Bus tours with Chinese tourists have been noticeably absent, but Simcox anticipated they would return within a couple of months and make a full comeback next summer.

Efforts were being made to improve the worker accommodation issue with many parties involved.

“In the last few months, the relationship between council and community stakeholders, including tour business managers and owners, has become considerably tighter, notwithstanding the council’s indication they’re very welcoming of community led initiatives that would tackle the housing challenge,” Simcox said.

An accommodation survey has also recently been completed with 100 people responding.

An announcement regarding the outcome would be released this week.

Simcox said homeowners had recently been reverting to short-term B&Bs, making it tougher for workers to find somewhere to live.

John Bisset/Stuff Lake Tekapo's Church of the Good Shepherd, a popular tourism stopover.

Meanwhile, the council’s contractor to run pools at Tekapo and Twizel over the summer, Belgravia Leisure, reported to the council that due to not being able to find pool staff at Twizel, the company had to bring staff from its various other sites across the country to fill the gap.

“The current need to bring in staff from other parts of the country is very expensive and Belgravia are likely to want to pass this cost on at some point,” a council report advised.

In February last year ChristchurchNZ terminated its contract with the Mackenzie District Council to market the district.

“The immediate priority has been to transfer those activities and staff back to the Mackenzie District Council to make the transition as seamless as possible to the market and operators,” the council’s general manager strategic financial management and commercial services Murray Dickson said in a report to the council.

“This work is continuing.

“Once that has been successfully implemented we will develop a greater understanding of the operations and consider the options for their delivery into the future. It is hoped these can be reported back to council by mid 2023.”

ChristchurchNZ said in the quarterly report road safety and freedom camper issues that had existed just before the Covid-19 lockdowns, were starting to reappear.