Dogs will be allowed into Timaru CBD for trial

Dogs will be accompanying pedestrians in Timaru’s main street when a trial begins on a date yet to be determined.

Timaru’s ban on allowing dogs in the CBD will be lifted, temporarily.

A proposed CBD dog trial was approved by the Timaru District Council’s infrastructure committee at its meeting on Tuesday, and will go ahead.

Three options were presented to the committee, with their choice being to endorse a trial that did not require formal community consultation and that allowed council officers “to take action within their delegated authority that they deemed appropriate”.

One councillor opposed the trial.

“I don’t see it adding any benefit or enhancement to our city,” Councillor Stacey Scott said.

“Everyone doesn’t want to navigate dogs when in the city zone. My conversations with people over the weekend, and my own knowledge, is not supportive at all.”

In a report to the committee, strategy and corporate planning manager Mark Low and policy advisor Brendan Madely said the CityTown project team had proposed a number of trials to revitalise the CBD.

“One is to enable dog owners to bring their dogs into central Timaru. This trial is called ‘Dogs in the City’.”

The intention of the trial, they said, was to better understand the impact that permitting dogs into central Timaru had on the vibrancy of the area.

“The trial progresses a key objective of the CityTown project, namely to better enable people living in the central city.”

A current bylaw prohibited dogs from various areas: Stafford St, from Sefton St to North St, and the Royal Arcade.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Dogs are allowed on Caroline Bay beach from March to September.

The bylaw only permitted dogs to pass directly through prohibited spaces to access certain areas, where no alternative route existed. This covered owners’ residences, vet surgeries, or food businesses able to have dogs in its customer area.

To make the trial possible, this aspect of the bylaw would have to be suspended for its duration.

“I have a degree of comfort we can apply discretion,” Paul Cooper, group manager environmental services told the committee.

He said council officers had been given delegated authority in regard to a “graduated approach to bylaw enforcement”.

Dog owners would still be required to adhere to the existing bylaw requirements in all other respects. This included keeping their dog on a leash and under effective control at all times. A code of conduct would be created, and owners required to adhere to it.

A dog walk loop through the central city would be in place during the trial.

A map of a possible CBD route for dogs and their owners that was included in material viewed by the committee did not impress Cr Stu Piddington, who said it was “stupid”.

He asked what “fun coded conduct” was, regarding the dog trial, which was also mentioned.

Ryan Reynolds of Gap Filler, a Christchurch creative agency consulting on the trial, said the idea of the map was to encourage people to come into the CBD and make use of the trial and not meant to indicate the only direction in which you could walk with a dog.

“Keeping dogs under control still applies. I’m not sure where the ‘fun code of conduct’ came from; it’s just not to make it sound unappealing,” Reynolds said.

CHRIS SKELTON Barry Amer and his dog, Xanth, who has a "peaceful quality" about him, have been visiting people as members of Canine Friends for about three years.

The report considered by the committee said various businesses, including eateries and retailers, had indicated they would allow dogs onto their premises.

“Including some who will run special dog events or promotions. In addition to this, it is envisaged that certain installations such as dog water fountains could be activated along the route.”

Trial start and finish dates had yet to be decided by the CityTown project team, but it was likely to be for a minimum of one month with a preference for between March to September 30 to coincide with the period dogs were permitted in the Caroline Bay Tidal Area.

The council report said a dog trial would present certain risks, such as a dog attack or dogs causing distress to others.

“Some people could potentially avoid the central city during the trial if they do not wish to encounter dogs; thus there is the possibility that the trial might detract from, rather than enhance, the vibrancy of the central city.”