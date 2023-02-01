Guilty verdicts in Mongols gang-related shooting trial in Timaru

The courtroom in the Timaru District Court where a jury has heard evidence in the trial of three gang-members charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm from January 23 to February 1, 2023. (File photo)

A trio of Mongols gang members have been found guilty of intentionally wounding an associate of another gang after a 10-day jury trial in the Timaru District Court.

The jury of six women and six men deliberated for nearly five hours, returned with guilty verdicts for Dylan Lewis Wheeler, Layne Brent Ford and Thomas Gary Marshall who each faced a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, about 5.10pm.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll immediately convicted the trio and remanded them in custody for an appearance on Friday to set their sentencing date.

The three men have been in custody since their arrest in Christchurch at the Mongols headquarters six days after the wounding Jacob Martin Geels, then a Road Knights gang associate, at an address in Pareora, south of Timaru, in July 2021.

READ MORE:

* Defence targets 'unanswered questions' as Pareora shooting trial nears completion

* Forensic testing of firearms and ammo detailed in Pareora shooting trial

* Gang shooting victim refuses to give evidence in trial of Mongols trio



The men had driven down to Pareora from Christchurch, stopping at Ashburton and another address at Pareora before arriving at the property where Geels lived.

There were no witnesses to the actual incident except the victim and the defendants and neither gave evidence.

Geels, who was shot in the buttock in the incident and required hospital treatment in Timaru and Christchurch, was later convicted of a number of firearms charges, ammunition and drugs charges relating to a stash found on the property after the shooting and was jailed for 22 months on November 2, 2022.

Geels was to have been the Crown’s first witness in the trial that began on January 23, but he refused to give any evidence.

The jury had earlier been told by Judge O’Driscoll during his summing up on Wednesday morning that feelings of prejudice or sympathy have to be put aside in their deliberations.

Judge O’Driscoll said the case involved gangs, firearms, weapons, drugs and as such can involve emotions which may involve some feelings of prejudice.

He told the jury not to ignore the defendants’ involvements with gangs, but that they needed to focus on the evidence and adopt a dispassionate approach.

Judge O’Driscoll read out a list of nine questions he said the jury must consider when reaching a verdict for each defendant.

The questions covered whether the jury was “sure” or “not sure” of specific events in the allegations. Not sure at any stage equated to not guilty.

“Are you sure either of the defendants used a firearm to injure Mr Geels?

“Are you sure a shot from the firearm was cause of the wound to Mr Geels?

“Are you sure there was a shared understanding to carry out something unlawful in intimidate Mr Geels?”

Other questions included whether there was a common goal to intimidate through the wounding, whether all the defendants knew at least one of them was carrying a firearm, and whether there was intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Judge O’Driscoll told the jury they had to be satisfied the Crown has proved these elements and their decision had to be unanimous.

He added the Crown had also invited the jury to draw a number of inferences in their case as it sought to prove an intent to cause grievous bodily harm, saying an inference conclusion was not a guess.

An inference example was the Crown claiming that taking a rifle to the Abbott St address with other gang members was an intent to intimidate while the firing of a gun, the number of shots were an inference of intent to cause Geels grievous bodily harm.

Judge O’Driscoll said the defence countered there was no evidence of who discharged the firearm, no evidence of who had the firearm, no evidence of any aiming, and therefore it could not be claimed there was an inference to cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge O’Driscoll also said there was an absence of evidence in some areas of the case and the jury “must not speculate” over this.

He said there was no evidence of who took the gun to the scene, who got out of the car with the firearm, what was said, that Geels had a machete, where the shooter was aiming the gun, that the gun was already at the scene and belonged to Geels and taken away by one of the defendants.

“Do not speculate and fill in the gaps. You are entitled to draw inferences that are logical. Look at the evidence before you decide ... consider whether the evidence supports the inference.”