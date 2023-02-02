Waimate District Council adopts 'sinking lid' policy for pokies

The Waimate District Council has adopted a ‘sinking lid’ policy for the district's pokie machines. (File photo)

Councillors have voted to introduce a ‘sinking lid’ policy as part of changes to the Waimate District’s gambling policy, but venues will be able to relocate under the new rules.

The council adopted the new policy which replaces two existing policies, the Gambling Venue Policy 2018 and TAB Board Venue Policy 2018, at a meeting on Tuesday.

As of November, there were two class 4 gambling venues and 16 gaming machines opearting in the Waimate District.

A report by council’s community and strategy group manager Carolyn Johns said the previous policy had a cap of 20 gaming machines, did not allow new class 4 (non-casino) or TAB venues within the district and relocation of venues was not permitted.

READ MORE:

* ‘We should not be the fun police’: Sinking lid policy splits council

* Ruapehu District Council tackles 'huge' level of gambling harm

* Pokies gradually on the way out in Mackenzie District



In her report, Johns said “... there are limited ways a council can influence the harm caused by gambling. One way is to prevent new venues from opening, and therefore decreasing the opportunity for gambling to occur.

“This can be done by lowering the total number of machines that are allowed to operate in the district.”

The sinking lid policy will see the cap automatically decrease when a venue surrenders its license. Councillors also voted to retain rules which prevent new consents being issued for new class 4 or TAB venues, and agreed to permit relocation applications if the criteria are met.

In December 2022, the Timaru District Council was criticised by the Problem Gambling Foundation after councillors voted to keep the existing gambling policy, choosing not to introduce a sinking lid policy.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Community and strategy group manager Carolyn Johns said the previous policy had a cap of 20 gaming machines and did not allow new class 4 (non-casino) or TAB venues. (File photo)

Waimate’s gambling policy was sent out for public consultation, with submitters given two options – to retain the status quo or introduce a sinking lid policy which was the councils preferred option.

The council received four submissions, with all supporting the preferred option. However, two did not support allowing the relocation of class 4 gambling and TAB venues.

In its submission, Te Mana Ora (community and public health) said it “strongly” supported the adoption of a “sinking lid” policy which would “better protect the community”.

It said 29 of New Zealand’s 67 territorial authorities have similar policies, and said this is the “strongest policy available” to gradually reduce the number of pokie machines and the harm that accompanies them.

TROY BAKER/Local Democracy Reporting All four submitters supported the introduction of a ‘sinking lid’ policy in the district. (File photo)

However, it did not support allowing the relocation of class 4 venues citing Auckland Council’s Gambling Venue Policies Review Report which says permitting the relocation of venues “does not effectively support the reduction in the number of gaming machines in the community”.

“Thus, allowing relocation transfers the gambling harm associated with those venues to another area. However, a policy which prohibits the relocation of class 4 gambling and TAB venues can strengthen and support the aims of a sinking lid policy.”

The Salvation Army Oasis, an organisation which helps reduce harm from gambling, had similar views to Te Mana Ora. It submitted that the sinking lid policy also be applied to TABs, which would “decrease exposure and access to gambling venues”.

PROBLEM GAMBLING FOUNDATION As of November, there were 16 gaming machines located across two venues in Waimate. (File photo)

Figures released by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) in early 2022, showed almost $12 million dollars was lost to pokie machines across South Canterbury in 2021, and Timaru machines accounted for most of that.

The two venues in Waimate with gaming machines accounted for more than half a million dollars lost in Waimate, with 16 pokie machines taking in $608,377 in the district in 2021. Both venues are classified as being located in very high deprivation areas, according to the DIA.

Waimate’s average adult spend on pokies in 2021 was the lowest in the Canterbury region, at $98.11 per person.

Nationwide, the amount lost on pokies in 2021 was close to a billion dollars ($987 million).