Husband jailed, wife gets home detention in Timaru District Court sentencing

New offences complicated the re-sentencing process of a husband and wife when they appeared in the Timaru District Court in January. (File photo)

A married couple had differing detained sentences imposed when they appeared together in the Timaru District Court for re-sentencing and sentencing on old and new dishonesty charges.

Jeffrey Vivian White-Parsons, 41, and Kristen Lee White-Parsons (aka Kristen Lee Fowler) 39, were in court before Judge Brian Callaghan for re-sentencing on home detention sentences of nine months and eight months, respectively, that were imposed on June 4, 2021.

Complicating the sentencing was the fact that “there are new offences for which you are both to be sentenced on”, Judge Callaghan said before jailing Mr White-Parsons for 27 months and re-imposing an eight-month home detention sentence for Mrs White-Parsons.

“Mrs White-Parsons, the new offences for you, dishonesty ones, predated the sentence of home detention...

“Mr White-Parsons has a number of new charges including a breach of community work, but seven other charges of dishonesty, four of which occurred whilst you were on remand following the cancellation of the home detention sentence, and they relate to the receiving of the vehicle, tandem trailer, Māori artefacts, and the water tank.

“There were some that were committed prior to that, but that shows propensity to re-offend.

“For you, Mr White-Parsons, as well as your nine months’ home detention, you got 400 hours’ community work. Only two hours were done. That sentence was also cancelled previously on July 6, 2022.”

Judge Callaghan said new charges for the couple, that are joint, were unlawful entry onto agricultural land.

“There is also a joint charge to the both of you in respect of receiving of a horse float in April, and Mrs White-Parsons, there is an obtaining by deception as well, which totals five new charges.

“So, as may be obvious to you both ... this is complicated because of the array of charges and number of documents I have had to read...

“The end result is that I do not accept for one moment that home detention for Mr White-Parsons is an appropriate response...”

Judge Callaghan said the new sentence of eight months’ home detention for Mrs White-Parsons was “in effect the four months that you have to serve on your original sentence together with another four months for the new offending.

“You are a suitable candidate for home detention because your end sentence is, if it were converted to imprisonment, will have the start of imprisonment as 16 months, but you have not offended whilst on remand awaiting re-sentencing, and that is significant.

“For both of you, I look at the starting point for the new charges with an allowance for the guilty plea, I look at the re-sentencing on the earlier charges, and then take into account totality.

“So the re-sentencing is a relatively easy exercise for you, Mr White-Parsons. It is the equivalent of 10 months’ imprisonment with five months’ home detention still to go.”

Judge Callaghan said on the new charges, the burglary of the agricultural land, a nine-month starting point was appropriate, one month for the obtaining by deception and then for the four receiving charges, 15 months total. That totalled 25 months, with an uplift to 29 months for previous dishonesty offending of one month plus three months for offending while on remand.

There was a 25% allowance for guilty pleas (22 months) then a month added on for breaching community work and when added to the re-sentencing it totalled 33 months, but Judge Callaghan reduced that to 27 months’ jail when looking at the sentence on a totality basis.