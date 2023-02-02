Sea Cleaners give Caroline Bay a once over taking a ute full of rubbish away

Sea Cleaners arrived in Timaru for the first time as part of their efforts to clean up New Zealand beaches.

A man who scours Canterbury beaches and waterways for rubbish said if everyone picked up rubbish then he would be out of a job, which is a prospect he wouldn't mind after he collected about 2000 litres of rubbish from Timaru’s Caroline Bay on Thursday.

Sea Cleaners Canterbury team members Henry Williamson and Demmy Kouwenberg​ spent the day picking up rubbish until the back of their ute was full.

Kouwenberg said Caroline Bay “was pretty clean” and it took a bit to find the 2000 litres which is their daily target.

“With covering all of Canterbury and keeping in mind how tidy Caroline Bay was we might only come to Timaru around once a month, but will assess it every time we come down,” Kouwenberg said.

“It would be really good if everyone just took a bag down to the beach with them and grabbed a few pieces of rubbish,” Williamson said.

“We would be put out of a job but the marine waters would be so much better and so much cleaner for everyone.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff People will see Demmy Kouwenberg, left, and Henry Williamson at Caroline Bay with their green bags regularly.

This trip to Caroline Bay saw lots of household rubbish and wrappers, Williamson said.

Kouwenberg and Williamson have been in the role for a short while, and locals will see them and their bright green rubbish bags in coastal areas regularly, she said.

The pair were pleased to be warned about potential dangers in certain areas of Timaru, such as Neil the Seal (a sea lion) who regularly hides in the bushes on the Waimataitai beach walkway to scare people and dogs.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff One of the many bags fill with rubbish that Sea Cleaners New Zealand Canterbury team members filled.

Founder of the Sea Cleaners initiative Hayden Smith said it had always been a goal to put more teams in the South Island, after the programme was established 20 years ago.

“If everyone picked up rubbish when they saw it and disposes of rubbish correctly it would be alright.”

He said recent flooding events in the North Island were a great example of how rubbish from urban areas or city centres can end up in the ocean.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Sea Cleaners came to Timaru and collected rubbish from Caroline Bay. This is their first visit to South Canterbury Pictured are Demmy Kouwenberg, and Henry Williamson.

“Everything that was on the streets is now in the sea, and there is strewn plastic in the harbour,” he said.

Smith said thanks to the Emirates America’s Cup Team and their legacy programme, Sea Cleaners were able to purchase six new boats, which greatly helped in expanding the team into the South Island.

Smith said Sea Cleaners are in the process of appealing for local corporate support in Timaru and the wider Canterbury region, as they are a charitable trust.