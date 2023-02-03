'I enjoy every minute', says 80 year old artist ahead of exhibition

Well known Timaru artist Zita Waldron is having an exhibition of her paintings and sculptures in both bronze and ceramic at the York Street Gallery of Fine Art this month.

Age is just a number for a Timaru artist in her eighth decade, who is showcasing her third exhibition in a Timaru private fine art gallery.

Zita Waldron is the latest artist exhibiting in Timaru’s York Street Gallery, with landscapes, and sculptures in both bronze and ceramic on display.

“I like the people and the landscapes because I am of farming origin, I love doing figurative or, mostly figurative work, and mostly in either clay or bronze,” she said.

She said her landscapes are based on country that she has farmed or lived on, mostly replicating places in South Canterbury.

READ MORE:

* What's on in South Canterbury: February 3-6, 2023

* Granddaughter of Austen Deans exhibits work at Timaru's York St Gallery

* Timaru painter's realist 'painterly' feel exhibition



“I always think this gallery does the local artists proud, and we are very fortunate in Timaru to have it,” Waldron said.

“It is the only private gallery you could call a fine art gallery.”

Waldron said she is a firm believer in the “old pencil” if she is having trouble with the flow, shape or idea.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Zita Waldron’s landscapes are based off areas she has lived or farmed on, mostly around South Canterbury.

Her landscapes will be available to view at the exhibition, alongside bronze and ceramic figures which she has become known for.

“The figures are made mainly from my head, or I have used older drawings but never from photos, the idea behind them always comes from life.”

Waldron said she enjoys every minute of her art, and doesn’t intend to stop creating anytime soon.

Waldron has been painting for 40 years, and joined the South Canterbury Pottery Group nearly 15 years ago.

Her exhibition is available to view at York Street Gallery from today until March 17.

The gallery is open Friday and Saturdays between 11am to 3pm via appointment.