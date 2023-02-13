South Canterbury school rolls 'high and stable' as job opportunities entice new residents

Temuka Primary School students pictured on their first day back at school. From left, Laela Sampson, 5, sisters Tillier, 5, and Charlie Maurice, 6, and Charlie Langston, 5.

School rolls have the potential to grow in South Canterbury as job opportunities draw new residents into the community, a Timaru principal says.

Figures provided by the Ministry of Education show there were more than 9000 students in South Canterbury as of July 2022 – 7796 students in the Timaru District, 610 in the Mackenzie District and 863 students in the Waimate District.

Meanwhile, provisional school rolls for 2023 show 7728 students in the Timaru District, 897 students in the Waimate District (excluding Makikihi School) and 642 students in the Mackenzie District.

School rolls in all secondary schools in South Canterbury had remained steady, and a few had seen an increase, Aoraki Secondary Principals’ Association chairperson and Geraldine High School principal Simon Coleman said.

“The reason for the increase is more people moving into the region for work opportunities.”

A report commissioned by the district’s economic development agency, Venture Timaru, and prepared by economist Benje Patterson, of People & Places, showed Timaru needed to attract more than 4000 working aged people to the district by 2050 to maintain the workforce it had now.

Counteracting the district's ageing population was one of the key challenges identified in the report canvassing the district’s economic outlook.

“Some of our schools have had lower senior school roles again due to the range of opportunities to move into the workforce,’’ Coleman said.

“We would expect the rolls to remain stable over the next few years with the increase in work opportunities for families to come to South Canterbury.”

Supplied Aoraki Secondary Principals’ Association chairperson and Geraldine High School principal Simon Coleman says they expect the school rolls to remain stable over the next few years.

South Canterbury Primary Principals’ Association spokesperson and principal of Sacred Heart School in Timaru David Armstrong said it was hard to speak on behalf of all primary schools in South Canterbury but for Sacred Heart the school roll was “high and stable”.

“We have seen this pattern for the last few years and there’s strong interest in enrolment.”

Armstrong said for his school there were a number of factors working to keep the roll high and stable.

“We have experienced staff who have been here for a while, the community are positive of the school and with school, word of mouth counts.

“Another factor is that the vast majority of schools are in the Timaru District, which has narrowed down the choices for parents to where to send their children.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Principal David Armstrong says Sacred Heart’s roll is “high and stable”.

Looking ahead, Armstrong said the school’s rolls were looking “very likely” to stay full for the next three to four years.

The Timaru District had a total of 7796 students as of 2022 compared to 7767 in 2021 and 7787 in 2020.

Timaru Boys’ High School took the top spot for the most number of students enroled in 2022 with 645, followed by Geraldine High School with 598 and 518 at Mountainview High School.

Arowhenua Māori School had the lowest number of students enroled with 37.

There were 610 students enroled in schools across the Mackenzie District in 2022 compared to 644 in 2021 and 637 in 2020.

Twizel Area School had the most number of students in the district at 223, followed by Mackenzie College with 164 and Fairlie School with 122.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured on the playground are Thorin Robson, 7, and Liam Reynolds, 6, from Temuka Primary School.

Aoraki/Mt Cook School had the lowest number of students enroled as of 2022 with six.

In the Waimate District, there were 863 students enroled in 2022 compared to 876 in 2021 and 867 in 2020.

Waimate High School had the most number of students with 257 followed by 151 in Waimate Centennial School and 113 in Waimate Main School.

St Patrick’s School had the lowest number of students enroled at 17.

Ministry of Education hautū (Leader) operations and integration Sean Teddy said in September each year the Ministry set schools’ provisional rolls, staffing and indicative funding entitlements for the following year.

“This is not a projection of how many students we expect but rather a minimum guarantee of funded rolls to give school boards certainty in decision-making,” Teddy said.