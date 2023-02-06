Ōamaru mum-of-five inspired by her children to pursue nursing career wins $10,000 scholarship

Ōamaru mum-of-five Uinita (Nita) Tapa'atoutai, second from right, won a $10,000 scholarship which covers year one of her Bachelor of Nursing studies at Ara Institute of Canterbury in Timaru. She is pictured with her family, from left, Roger, Charles, husband Taani, Viliami, Elizabeth, Nita and Apisai.

An Ōamaru mum-of-five inspired by her children to pursue her aspirations to become a nurse has won a $10,000 scholarship and is heading to Timaru for her studies.

Uinita (Nita) Tapa'atoutai applied for a Ministry for Pacific Peoples Toloa scholarship and won a $10,000 scholarship which covers year one of her Bachelor of Nursing studies at Ara Institute of Canterbury, in Timaru, which starts on February 13.

“I was so happy, excited and overwhelmed knowing that my first year of nursing study will be funded,” she said in a Ara media release.

“I am so excited for this journey and want to show my children that if I can do it while looking after them, then they can do anything straight out of school.

“To dream is free so why not set your dream high.

“My favourite words of encouragement are from the writer Roy T Bennett – ‘Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know and capable of more than you imagine’.”

Tapa'atoutai already has plans for her masters as her children grow older.

The Ministry for Pacific Peoples established the Toloa Programme in 2015. It takes a multi-faceted approach to raising awareness and providing workforce development opportunities for its communities.

Tapa’atoutai said early life experiences of caring for her grandmother in Tonga and her more recent community and healthcare work have shaped her nursing aspirations – but her determination to be a role model for her children is what really inspires her.

Ara Institute of Canterbury/Supplied Uinita (Nita) Tapa'atoutai already has plans for her masters as her children grow older.

“They are the ones who motivate me to keep going every day. For several years now I have juggled two jobs and studied three programmes across three polytechnics while looking after my five children - one who has unique needs,” she said.

Over the years Tapa'atoutai has completed a level three Health and Wellbeing Community Service and a level four Community Facilitation apprenticeship through Careerforce, a Bachelor of Applied Management through Otago Polytechnic, a Certificate of Proficiency in Pacific Nutrition from Auckland University online and finally Ara’s level four Pre Health online, gaining her entry to Ara’s Bachelor Nursing Programme.

“I like how Ara allowed me to do my Pre-Health part-time. The way the programme is delivered was well suited to my busy lifestyle working in community healthcare in Ōamaru hospital and as a peer mentor.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Uinita (Nita) Tapa'atoutai starts her Bachelor of Nursing course at Ara in Timaru on February 13. (File photo)

Tapa'atoutai, who was one of eight children and came to New Zealand in her late teens, says she is “grateful” for her dad’s work ethic and juggled two jobs to care for his family and for the nurturing of her mum.

“She instilled in me the key values of Faka’apa’apa – respect, Feiveitokai’aki – sharing, co-operating and fulfilment of our mutual obligations, Lototoo – humility and generosity, Tauhivaha’a – loyalty commitment,” she said.

Tapa'atoutai says plans are in place for her husband to get the children aged 5-14 to school before work, the after-school programmes are booked.