Police seek info on Timaru crash involving patrol car

A vehicle and a police car collided outside the Baywatch Motor Lodge on Evans St in Timaru.

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash involving a patrol car and another vehicle on Evans St (State Highway 1) in Timaru on Friday night.

The collision, at about 10pm, involved a black Nissan Silvia as it drove north along Evans St, between Beverley Rd and Trafalgar St.

The highway was closed for two hours outside a Timaru motel and was just a few metres away from the scene of motorcycle crash that killed two men in December.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have heard anything in the moments leading up to it," Sergeant Kieran Parsons said.

READ MORE:

* Police car and vehicle collide outside Timaru motel

* Two 21-year-olds named as victims of Timaru motorbike crash

* Motel guests administered aid to motorcyclists who died in Timaru crash



"The circumstances of the incident are still being investigated, however information from the public may help us piece together the events."

A witness at the scene on Friday night told Stuff they heard a “screech” before the impact.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff No one was injured in the crash on Friday night.

They then heard police yelling at the driver to get off his phone as they told him to get on the ground outside the Baywatch Motor Lodge.

A police media spokesperson said on Saturday that police and ambulance responded to the call-out.

“There are no reports of injuries, however, the road was closed for about two hours while police investigated and the scene was cleared.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 and reference the event number P053529114.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.