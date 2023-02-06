Waitangi Day whānau event's popularity on the rise

Waitangi Day has been commemorated with a Whānau Day at Te Aitarakihi Marae-a-Iwi/Multicultural Centre in TImaru.

Timaru’s whānau event to mark Waitangi Day continues to grow.

Hosted by Te Aitarakihi Marae-a-Iwi/Multicultural Centre at Smithfield, 500 people of all ages attended Te Aitarakihi Waitangi Whānau Day on Monday from 11am-2pm.

“We were really happy, it was a very successful day with lots of things going on,“ Te Aitarakihi’s Kairuruku/project co-ordinator Anna Buckingham said.

“It’s becoming bigger in Timaru. People are interested and wanting to learn more and get engaged.”

Kaumātua Ani Haua said the event proved a great way to mark Waitangi Day.

“I applaud those who put it together and make everything available,” Haua said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Getting into the spirit of the day were Anahera Weeks, 11, and Areta Weeks, 8, of Timaru.

“It gave the opportunity for people to come together, to become involved in Waitangi Day and enjoy fellowship.

“It is wonderful that we can showcase our talents in Timaru and at the same time acknowledge the importance of Waitangi Day.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A lolly scramble was held for children at the Te Aitarakihi Waitangi Whānau Day.

Organised with the assistance of 32 volunteers, the day began with karakia.

Performances followed by pupils from the Arowhenua Māori School, a Wahines on Toa group, singer Sharleyne Diamond and Te Aitarakihi Kapa Haka.

People also had the opportunity to learn more about the Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi).

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Having a good time at the Te Aitarakihi Waitangi Whānau Day were, from left, Paul McCauley, Sonia Henare, Fiona Elworthy, Helen Agnew and Kate Wright.

Market stalls and free kai were available, for which a koha (donation) could be made.

“The koha is going towards our aspiration to build a larger whare for our Kapa Haka group that is now up to around 80 people,” Buckingham said.

“It has grown quite significantly in the last few years.

“We want people to get involved in the development of the building.”