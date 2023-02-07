South Canterbury Chinese community members celebrate Lunar New Year

The South Canterbury Chinese Society celebrated Chinese New Year at the West End Hall in Timaru.

When Daphne Sparrow’s young children were surprised by elements of the Chinese culture, she decided they needed to learn more.

Along with friend Kathy Shu, Sparrow established the South Canterbury Chinese Society, and on Sunday the group hosted its second-ever Lunar New Year Celebration Party at Timaru’s West End Hall.

This year’s Lunar New Year celebrations began, throughout the world, on Sunday, January 22, and continued for two weeks, with Sunday the last day of celebrations.

Lunar New Year is widely celebrated in Asian countries, including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam and South Korea.

READ MORE:

* What you need to know about the Lunar New Year

* Lunar New Year celebrations across the country

* South Canterbury hosting New Zealand Iris Convention



JOHN BISSET/Stuff Children perform dragon dancing during the South Canterbury Chinese Society’s Luna New Year Celebration Party at West End Hall on Sunday.

Sparrow, the South Canterbury group’s treasurer, said the celebrations included dances by children, food and the sharing of their culture.

“It was nice to be back,’’ Sparrow said.

It was important to share Chinese tradition with younger members of the community, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Summer Yip and Abigail Sparrow take part in umbrella dancing.

That factor was part of the establishment of the group, which held its first committee meeting at the beginning of 2020.

“My husband is a Kiwi and my children were so surprised at some parts of the Chinese culture they did not know about.

“It’s really important they know where they are from.’’

The group held its first Chinese New Year celebrations in 2020, but then Covid-19 struck, Sparrow said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Athan Liew is all concentration has he performs during the celebrations.

“It was great to gather everyone together to celebrate.’’

The group has about 245 members, and if their children were added to that number, there would be about 400, she said.

Children at the party were also given red envelopes containing money – a tradition on Chinese New Year.

Red is an important colour in the Chinese culture, and the envelope symbolises good luck, prosperity and happiness in the New Year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Wan Xin Boon performs at the celebrations.

“We also had a party, ate and shared our food and culture.

“We also had face painting. It was just like Christmas – a real celebration.’’

Sparrow said the group was looking for new members, and she encouraged others to get involved.

“We set this group up to get others involved from the Chinese community, and it would be nice to have others join.’’