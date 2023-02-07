Boil water notice issued for users of Waimate's Hook-Waituna Rural Water Scheme

Waimate Council advises a rolling boil of at least a minute for all water used for drinking, food preparation, and personal use, such as cleaning teeth, until further notice. (File photo)

A boil water notice has been issued for Hook-Waituna Rural Water Scheme users by the Waimate District Council.

Councils’ Three Waters manager Paul Roberts, in a social media post, said the notice issued on Tuesday came after a recent monitoring sample had resulted in an E. coli transgression.

“Council advises a rolling boil of at least a minute for all water used for drinking, food preparation, and personal use, such as cleaning teeth, until further notice,” Roberts said.

“Please also inform all staff, tenants and visitors on your property of this notice.”

The water scheme supplies a population of 1350 in the district according to a Ministry of Health report from 2022.