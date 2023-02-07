Stadium quake strengthening could cost up to $6 million

The cost to earthquake strengthen Timaru’s Southern Trust Events Centre has been estimated to range up to $6.05 million and will be incorporated as part of Aorangi Park’s multimillion dollar redevelopment.

The Aorangi Stadium Trust, which runs the centre and Aorangi Park on behalf of the Timaru District Council, will consider its annual financial report on Wednesday – in which earthquake strengthening costs were revealed as ranging from $3.85m to $6.05m with an average of $4.63m.

In his report to the trust, council senior accountant John Liddiard said the trust made a loss for the financial year ending June 30, 2022, of $996,000 against a budget of $324,000. The 2021 loss was $547,000.

He stated the 2022 loss was “primarily due to the net movement in the repairs and maintenance provision of $1.056m resulting from the projected expenditure identified in the Babbage Report on deferred maintenance.”

During the 2022 financial year, Trust Aoraki made a grant of $353,557 to the trust. The council gave $52,000 general funding and $42,345 from insurance reimbursement.

The trust’s net assets at the end of the financial year were $522,000 ($474,000 in 2021).

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The Southern Trust Events Centre courts are well above earthquake safety requirements.

Last year, the trust undertook a review of the stadium’s earthquake strengthening compliance due to increased earthquake code requirements and to assess the cost.

The gym, lounge and hockey clubrooms were found to be below 34% of the Importance Level (IL3) standard, while the main courts, entry foyer and front offices were well above requirements.

The council has 25 years to fix the issue which would be done as part of the major development of the events centre and Aorangi Park approved by the council in the 2021 Long Term Plan, scheduled to start this financial year through to 2026.

The cost of the redevelopment in 2021 was estimated at $23.4m.

In a letter prepared for the auditors and subject to the trust’s approval, Liddiard said the trust was a going concern.

“It has sufficient resources to support current planned expenditure and liabilities and trustees believe that anticipated future income flows will be adequate for future requirements based on the information available as at the time of the preparation of this report.”