Curtain goes up on new season for Timaru Film Society, more members needed

Timaru Film Society president Ross Stevenson and committee member Alison Gray are excited about the group’s upcoming season, and hope others will get on board.

It had a box office-smashing season when it was established, but now the Timaru Film Society is looking for new members as the curtain goes up on a new year in pictures.

The society, which aims to broaden people’s film going options and introduce them to a range of movies, was set up in 2017, and a year later briefly closed its membership because its numbers already filled the 110 seats in Movie Max Digital’s biggest theatre.

However, with the programme of films for 2023 now available, Timaru society president, and national vice-president, Ross Stevenson said new members were needed to keep the society going.

“Covid disrupted things and then people were hesitant about going out,’’ Stevenson said.

“We’re hoping this will the year people return.’’

Stevenson said a key aspect of the society was it provided its members with a different type of film not normally available on streaming devices or multiplexes.

“It’s a curated programme, and we have 18 screenings.’’

The films were chosen by the society’s members, he said.

The programme includes classic and cult movies, world, German, Australian, and African cinema, documentary, and French and Japanese offerings.

Watching the selection would provide viewers with a “good view’’ on what was happening in a particular country or culture, he said.

“They are films by local people as opposed to an American film set in Italy.

“It gives you an insight into life and a different perspective,’’ he said.

Yashas Srinivasa/Stuff Stevenson and Gray talk about the group's programme for 2023.

The society’s opening night on March 7 will feature the classic film The African Queen, made in 1951, starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn, in a hazardous riverboat adventure.

Membership is $100 for the season which covers 18 films, and movies screen on a Tuesday night at Timaru’s Movie Max Digital.

Three-film samplers are also available for $30.

While there was no formal discussion of the movie after its screening, he said members often liked to chat about it afterwards.

Anyone wanting more information is asked to email timarufilmsociety@gmail.com.