Firefighters extinguish out-of-control burn-off in the Waimate District

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call on Tuesday afternoon about the burn-off spreading to the bush area on Upper Hook Rd. (File photo)

Firefighters have extinguished an out-of-control burn-off in the Waimate District on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a call at 2.06pm about the burn-off on Upper Hook Rd spreading to the bush area and initially responded with a fire crew and a water tanker from Waimate.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Alex Norris confirmed, about two hours later, the crews had extinguished the fire and were leaving the scene.

Norris earlier said due to the strong winds in the area, additional fire crews and water tankers were called in from Glenavy and St Andrews.

“The crews are working to contain the fire now,” Norris said.

“A helicopter was on stand-by but was stood down as it was no longer needed.”

The size of the fire was unknown, he said, but there were about 15 firefighters at the scene battling the blaze.