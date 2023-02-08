Council waters lawns outside chambers despite water restrictions

A resident captured this photograph of sprinklers watering the grass outside the Timaru District Council in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just hours after the council announced water restrictions.

Just hours after it announced water restrictions prohibiting the watering of lawns, a resident noticed sprinklers spraying water across a patch of grass outside the Timaru District Council’s main offices.

The council announced the introduction of level 1 water restrictions for those on the Timaru urban supply on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the council, level 1 restrictions see daily water demands closely monitored, require users to minimise water usage and prohibit the watering of lawns.

Just hours later, a Timaru resident said she was not impressed when she saw the council’s own sprinklers operating as she made her way to work about 2am on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Curtain goes up on new season for Timaru Film Society, more members needed

* Stadium quake strengthening could cost up to $6 million

* South Canterbury Chinese community members celebrate Lunar New Year



“Why are the council allowed to water lawns when everyone else is not?’’ she said.

“[It is] one set of rules for the public and a different set of rules for the council.’’

Asked why the sprinklers were operating, a spokesperson said the council was in the process of “resetting our sprinklers for grassed areas”.

“Under level one, sprinkler use for gardens (including domestic) is still permitted, and we will still be watering sports fields to ensure that we provide a good playing surface for the community,’’ the spokesperson said.

When the council introduced the restrictions on Tuesday, it singled out those watering lawns as having contributed to the town facing a water shortage.

At the time, council communications and engagement manager Stephen Doran said while the council knew people in the district were “incredibly proud of their gardens’’, the hot weather had led to a significant spike in water usage across all its schemes.

“Much of this is people using sprinklers to try to keep their lawns green,” he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The grass area in front of the Timaru District Council building in the CBD.

No water restrictions are in place in the Mackenzie or Waimate districts.

The district’s townships of Pleasant Point, Temuka, Geraldine and Pareora are not impacted by the restrictions.

Timaru has sweltered in the past 12 days, with the daytime temperature gauge not going below 20C since January 28 when it was 17C.

All Timaru District water supply users were encouraged to use water “in a sustainable way’’.

Ways people could do this: