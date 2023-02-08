Police help remove messages from fence following double-fatal crash

Police were seen using a water blaster to prepare a fence to be repainted where two men were killed in a motorcycle crash in December.

Police were at the scene of a double fatal crash on Wednesday, water blasting a wall where messages have been left in honour of those who lost their lives late last year.

After Timaru men Tatana Kerei Pehi, 21, and Jay Hamuera DJ Ross, 21, were killed in a motorcycle crash on December 29, family and friends erected a memorial along a fence near the crash site on State Highway 1/Evans St.

The memorial included a large cross, with messages and small solar lights and messages written on the white fence behind where the cross was planted.

The cross was removed sometime during the weekend of January 29 – the one-month anniversary of the crash – and messages written on the fence behind it were removed or painted over.

READ MORE:

* Two 21-year-olds named as victims of Timaru motorbike crash

* Motel guests administered aid to motorcyclists who died in Timaru crash

* Disbelief as one of Timaru's most prominent trees gets the chop



They had since been replaced with messages sprayed onto the wall in large blue lettering and include a reference to a US-based street gang.

Homeowner Alison Jordan, who has lived at her property for 26 years, sympathises with the two victims’ relatives and friends, but said she was not happy about the messages spray painted onto the fence.

Jordan said she did not remove the cross, which she said had been set in concrete.

“I feel for them and I know they are upset about the two young people, but they have to realise we live here.

“I know it happened outside my house, and I’m affected by it too.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A memorial including a cross, messages and a floral tribute was erected at the scene of the crash but has since been removed.

Jordan said she heard a knock on her door about 2.15am last Tuesday and did not answer, but saw two young people knock over rubbish bins outside her house.

“There was glass all over the footpath and the road and I called 111 immediately because I was nervous. The police came and drove around, and I presume they couldn't find anyone.

“I set an alarm to wake up at 6am to clean up the glass, but by then someone had cleaned up everything.”

Jordan said police would help clean up and paint the wall.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Alison Jordan said she saw two young people knock over the rubbish bins on the footpath outside her house last Tuesday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Timaru District Council and police have all been approached for comment on the matter.

According to Waka Kotahi’s State Highway Control Manual, white crosses can be erected at fatal crash sites as long as the design and location are approved.

Attachments or messages on crosses are discouraged, and Waka Kotahi must be notified of the location of each cross so road maintenance staff did not disturb them.

If crosses were erected on private property, or on the fence line bounding the road reserve, consultation should be undertaken with the owner of the land affected, it says.