'A life lived for others is a life worthwhile': Long-time doctor inspired by Einstein hangs up stethoscope

Timaru GP Ron Griffiths has retired after 50 years in medicine.

Dr Ron Griffiths always dreamed of becoming a scientist, even studying the subject at university for six years.

But then three significant events changed his life, and he was drawn into the world of medicine, where he was able to live up to an Albert Einstein quote which also prompted his move from his science study: “only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile’’.

Now, after 50 years, the Timaru 73-year-old has hung up his stethoscope for the last time, saying the time was right to retire.

“I started my training in February 1973, and retired in January, 2023,’’ Griffiths said.

“I just felt now was a good time to stop.’’

It had been a gradual process, reducing his hours about two-and-a-half-years ago, with Dr Tim Ford as his locum. Ford has now taken over at the clinic.

Griffiths said it was important that he end his career while he was still capable of doing the job.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Retired Timaru GP Ron Griffiths outside his former medical practice.

It was a job he had no regrets about, having worked most of his medical career in Timaru.

“I grew up mainly in Christchurch and went to Christchurch Boys’ High School.’’

Enjoying maths and chemistry, and “capable of doing it’’, Griffiths began at Canterbury University with the intention of becoming a scientist.

“In about the last year or two I had a change of plan.

“At that stage everything was going fine for me ...’’

However, Griffiths said a couple of his acquaintances’ marriages ended, and then he came across three dead people, in different scenarios – one suicide, a drowning, a car crash in the country.

With no first-aid training, Griffiths was prompted to take a course.

Meanwhile, visiting the university library, he said the only books he had easy access to were scientists’ biographies.

Poring over the stories of the lives of Einstein, Sir Isaac Newton, and Charles Darwin, Griffiths came across the quote that would change his career path, saying he wanted to “do something useful’’.

He came to Timaru as a GP registrar in 1979 and worked at Timaru Hospital before going to 10 Elizabeth St, where he would later go on to own the practice.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A painting by South Canterbury artist, Claire Forbes, depicting the former Elizabeth Street Medical Centre, and given to Timaru GP Ron Griffiths who has retired after 50 years in medicine.

In 2018, the then more than 120-year-old centre was demolished to make way for a new building.

As a parting gift from the staff at 10 Elizabeth St, Griffiths received a painting by South Canterbury artist Claire Forbes of the old building, which now takes pride of place in his home.

It was those staff, Griffiths said he would miss.

“I am sorry to be no longer working with them.

“There were also a lot of patients and I will miss seeing them.’’

He had a lot of memories during his career and said he was aware of how resilient people are.

“Their stoicism and cheerfulness – that’s always been encouraging.

“I am also aware that things can go wrong at any time, so it’s important not to take good health for granted.’’

He said people were better educated now-a-days because they Googled conditions.

Covid-19 had changed the way the waiting room in the practice had been running, taking advantage of its car park.

“Computerisation has also helped ensure records are better.’’

One major change for GPs in the district, happened about 20 years ago when Timaru Hospital took over the night call, meaning patients who may have rung a GP at night, could present at the emergency department, he said.

And during the day patients who presented to the hospital with a GP-treatable condition were sent to their doctor.

“Before that we were rostered to do nights.

“Now they have a roster for the weekend [after hours clinic].’’

Midwives in the region had also taken over all mid-wifery work, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Retired Timaru GP Ron Griffiths is looking forward to playing golf, and spending time with his grandchildren after 50 years in medicine.

Working as a GP had been busy, and he had found it hard in the past to find time for anything “extra’’.

“Now I’m looking forward to seeing the grandchildren, and have taken up golf again.’’

He will also return to his love of maths, play more bridge and read “lots of books’’.

He was grateful for the “enormous support’’ of his staff.

Since his announcing his retirement in an email, and letter, to patients he had been moved by the number of replies of support, he said.

The support of his partner Raewyn was also important, he said.

And he acknowledged his fellow doctor at the centre, Dr Margaret Walker, who had been “lovely’’ to work with.