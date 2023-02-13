From Timaru to Tanzania: 87-year-old prepares for solo trip to East Africa

Age is no barrier for John McLean as he gets ready for his 10th trip to Tanzania, and he can’t wait to get back to the place where he helped introduce running water, as he told senior reporter Rachael Comer.

The look of joy on the faces of Maasai tribe members as they experienced the cooling, sweet relief of running water, is something John McLean, 87, will always remember.

It was 2010 and the Timaru man, and the late Errol O’Dea, a retired dairy farmer of Hamilton, were in the East African nation on a trip to help the Maasai, traditionally nomadic farmers, adjust to new restrictions on their movements put in place by the Government.

The pair installed a system, pumping water from a river about two kilometres away, meaning the tribes’ women no longer had to make the trip back and forward each day on foot, carrying 20 litre buckets of water on their heads.

READ MORE:

* Council waters lawns outside chambers despite water restrictions

* Young Kiwis make ice hockey history in Bulgaria

* Carncot School kicks off year of celebrations to mark 120 years



Now McLean, who describes himself as an adventurer, is preparing to travel 12,875 kilometres across the world to Tanzania, solo, for the 10th time.

The trip this month will be a chance to see how the tribe is doing, and in a way to honour O’Dea, who died in 2013.

Supplied Children in Tanzania experience running water for the first time, after a water system was installed there by John McLean and the late Errol O'Dea in 2010.

McLean had hoped to return earlier but said over the past few years, O’Dea’s death and Covid-19 had tampered his plans to return, he said.

“I’m going back now to see if we can pick up the pieces from the last time we were there,’’ McLean said.

While he has been in touch with the tribe, indirectly, he said communication was difficult, and he was looking forward to getting back.

Supplied John McLean with members of the Maasai tribe in Tanzania in 2010.

He also hoped he might find young New Zealanders interested in assisting with the project.

“There may be somebody who would like to take up the mantel and carry on,” he said. “I know my way around there [Tanzania] and if they still need help, I will be there.’’

McLean, a retired mining engineer, was visiting Mvuha in Tanzania in 2009, with O’Dea when they talked to a Maasai chief from the Sangasanga tribe.

While the tribe’s farmers had always roamed the land, agricultural development had been heavily promoted by the Tanzanian Government, but the Maasai lacked the expertise, and capital, to help develop farmland.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff John McLean showing a photo if Maasai women carrying water for their tribe.

Traditionally, the Maasai would drive their livestock in a circular pattern over many kilometres without fencing and often come into conflict with cropping farmers because their cattle invaded cropping land.

The Government gave the group of 127 Maasai their own block of land to build a farm on.

McLean said the men saw the opportunity to use their experience to help the tribe build the farm, and so began a friendship and partnership with them.

McLean organised for a container load of used farming equipment, donated by New Zealand farmers, to be sent to Tanzania, and using that the men were able to build the water pipeline.

The massive project was also done during days when it reached up to 50ºC.

Supplied Children play with toys for the first time in Tanzania in 2010, after John McLean and the late Errol O'Dea brought them to the East African country.

While the chance to help improve life for the tribe was forefront in the men’s minds, McLean found he also fell in love with the people.

“I fell in love with the culture. It’s a relatively open society, and they have a high intolerance of crime.’’

He was known as Babu (Grandad) by tribe members.

He described their language, Swahili, as “not an alien sound to the ears’’ as its vowel sounds were similar to that of te reo Māori.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff John McLean shows a photo from a previous trip to Tanzania.

Over the past 12 months, he had made an intensive effort to learn the language and was looking forward to being immersed in it.

He said 90% of the country was raw and life was difficult for people living there.

“Education is hard, and in some areas where I went, I was the first white man a 15 or 16-year-old had ever seen.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff John McLean, 87, relaxes at home ahead of his trip to Tanzania.

McLean never imagined he would return to the country at this age, but said he was looking forward to it.

“I want to get over there and assess the situation, and if anyone is interested in doing a project to help, I would love to hear from them.’’

McLean can be contacted via email at anytask@xtra.co.nz