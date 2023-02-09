Health warning as toxic algae found in Ōpihi River near Timaru

The Ōpihi River near State Highway 1, Temuka, where a health warning has been issued after the discovery of a potentially toxic algae. (File photo)

A potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) has been discovered in the Ōpihi River, north of Timaru, at State Highway 1.

The discovery of the moderate-to-high cover of algae has resulted in Te Mana Ora Community and Public Health issuing a health warning for the area.

"People should avoid the area and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted," health authorities say.

"There are also other access points along the Ōpihi River that may have benthic cyanobacteria present.

"People are advised to treat every low-flowing river cautiously, check for the presence of benthic cyanobacteria and avoid contact."

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health Dr Matthew Reid says the algae look like dark brown to black mats and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips," Reid said.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately, also let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area."

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

People and animals should remain out of the waterways until the warnings have been lifted.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.

Facts about cyanobacteria: