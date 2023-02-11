Concern over waste-to-energy company lodging objection against councils

This image from a SIRRL brochure shows what the waste-to-energy plant would look when completed.

Two groups opposed to a controversial waste-to-energy plant proposed for Waimate have raised concerns about the company behind the plant filing objections against councils’ decision to return resource consent applications for a second time.

Last Tuesday, South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) confirmed it had filed an objection against Environment Canterbury (ECan) and Waimate District Council (WDC) for returning the applications for a second time.

At the time, the company’s director Paul Taylor said it was “unlawful” and an “abuse of power”.

WDC and ECan returned SIRRL’s second applications for the proposed plant in late December due to “insufficient information” – in particular, a lack of a Cultural Impact Assessment (CIA).

SIRRL lodged seven applications for reassessment for its proposed $350 million plant at Glenavy, near Waimate, in November after the initial applications were returned in October due to missing information.

Why Waste Waimate (WWW) and a group of Waimate GPs, who oppose the plant, said the company wanted to get its application through before December 1, 2022, after which any new application would require councils to evaluate greenhouse gas emissions.

A Ministry for the Environment spokesperson confirmed sections of the Resource Management Act (RMA) were repealed in November 2022 “so local councils can consider the effects of greenhouse gases on climate change”.

This provision was not available previously under the RMA.

However, Taylor said SIRRL's resource consent application had “adequately covered off” greenhouse gas emissions and there was a “comprehensive expert report” on this in the application.

supplied/SIRRL SIRRL director Paul Taylor said ECan and WDC returning the applications for a second time was “unlawful” and an “abuse of power”.

WWW spokesperson Robert Ireland said if SIRRL “truly believe that their proposal can stand up environmentally” then they should resubmit with all the required information including a CIA, because “trying to avoid having their application assessed under the new RMA requirements is hardly a green endorsement for their proposal”.

Ireland said SIRRL were “clearly made aware” of the need for a dedicated site-specific CIA by both ECan and Aukaha (manawhenua-owned consultancy working for Papatipu Rūnanga) but choose to proceed without it.

Other concerns include the $350m budget given in September 2021, which “has not altered although building and material costs have significantly increased,” he said.

“They claim they will recycle the residue grate ash into an aggregate for building and roading, even though current regulations in New Zealand don’t allow this.

SIRRL/Stuff A flowchart on how the proposed waste-to-energy plant proposed for the Waimate District will work.

“SIRRL’s application states that they will landfill the entire 100,000 tonnes of ash produced annually.

“So while SIRRL continue to argue that landfills are outdated and that a ‘better’ alternative is required, landfill will be required to play a large part in SIRRL’s operation.

“Their argument loses a lot of credibility when the very thing they are arguing against becomes a major part of their own proposal.”

Taylor said with the proposed plant, 350,000 tonnes of rubbish would not go to landfill.

“In the consent we have stated 100,000 tonnes of bottom ash produced by the plant annually will be landfilled, however, this is only for the short term.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Waimate residents meet with company representatives in September 2021.

Taylor said the plant would have provision for the safe removal and recycling of metals from the bottom ash.

“The fly-ash will be treated with Plasma thermal technology and the resulting inert ‘glass-like slag’ will be crushed and added to the bottom ash, for potential use as roading aggregate and for concrete block manufacture.

“This material is used effectively overseas, and we are in discussions with organisations who are currently undertaking research and development on the use of the plasma-treated fly ash and bottom ash for roading and concrete block manufacture. This means the 100,000 tonnes of bottom ash will not go to landfill.”

Ireland said the waste-to-energy concept was “not moving us up the waste hierarchy pyramid towards reduce, reuse, recycle, it is merely competing with landfill at the bottom”.

“We need to design waste out of our lives, not create easy options for its disposal. Waste-to-energy is a backward, outdated idea that has no place in a much-needed circular economy.”

Supplied The proposed location of SIRRL's Waste-to-Energy plant 2.5kms north of Glenavy.

WWW has “repeatedly asked” SIRRL to come back to Waimate and explain, but “they have continually stalled, even though their website claims that community consultation is very important to them,” he said.

Dr Crispin Langston, one of five Waimate GPs to oppose the plant, said he feels “extremely uneasy” the company behind it.

Langston said SIRRL’s objection would only delay things further.

“It would seem that the quickest way to proceed would be to get the necessary additional detail for the Cultural Impact Assessment, add that to everything already prepared, and resubmit,” he said.

“To delay by going to appeal, not heard until March and then taking several weeks, can only delay everything further overall, whatever the outcome.

“Given the complexity of the application, it is likely to take the best part of a year anyway.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff SIRRL director Paul Taylor meets with residents to discuss the proposal. (File photo)

Langston said he believes SIRRL is “desperate that the applications be accepted” under the former RMA rules.

“If they were genuinely confident in the data, they would willingly delay submission and accept the more stringent assessment.”

Langston said the lack of community engagement was concerning.

“Many questions and approaches have been made, and just ignored. Unlike other large projects they have not set up a local information centre and encouraged people to come in and understand the project.

SIRRL/Supplied ​A screen grab of a computer concept photograph from a resource application for the proposal to build a waste-to-energy plant near Glenavy in South Canterbury.

“The requirement for a full CIA, which is not just from Treaty partners and local iwi but should include the local community, is a serious and major shortfall, and should not be brushed under the table.”

Langston said although not all the GPs’ concerns have been addressed, he wouldcommend the updated Technical Overview, a document about the waste-to-energy plant in SIRRL's resource consent application, as an “excellent document with a wealth of accessible and useful information.”

“So, rather unexpectedly, I am left feeling somewhat reassured about the technology, but extremely uneasy about the company that hopes to implement that technology,” he says.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Paul Taylor said SIRRL is expecting its European expert from its shareholding company to arrive in New Zealand soon, and he will join SIRRL when visiting Waimate in March. (File photo)

Taylor said throughout the preparation of the application, SIRRL had sought to consult and work with iwi to “ensure that cultural effects are fully identified and properly addressed”.

“We have always acknowledged the importance of a cultural impact assessment,” Taylor said.

“Prior to lodging the resource consent SIRRL had agreed with the three Rūnanga that their manawhenua-owned consultants, Aukaha would prepare a Cultural Impact Statement (CIA) at SIRRL’s cost.

“In early discussions with Runanga representatives, SIRRL was advised that the CIA would be completed once the application had been lodged and once the Rūnanga could review the reports of experts engaged by the councils to assess the effects of the proposal.

“That is a perfectly normal and legally acceptable practice nationwide.”

He said SIRRL is expecting its European expert from their shareholding company to arrive in New Zealand soon, and he will join SIRRL when visiting Waimate in March.

“We will hold information sessions for people wanting to find out more information and to answer any questions from the community. We will be letting the community know about these dates once we have them finalised.”