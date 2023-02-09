District Court judge advises defendant to leave Timaru

Judge Jane Farish told a defendant in the Timaru District Court his associations in Timaru are not good. (File photo)

A 48-year-old man has been told he is "bit too old for this lark" when sentenced in the Timaru District Court on a raft charges described as "low level nuisance offending".

Nigel John Robinson had been custody, on and off, since September 1, 2022, and had pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, Judge Jane Farish said.

In 2021, there was trespassing at a supermarket and three thefts of petrol followed by being unlawfully in a yard.

In 2022, there were two more petrol thefts, a theft of wheels, escaping police custody, theft of a vacuum cleaner from Farmers, an “opportunistic” theft of an elephant object from a shop and breaching intensive supervision conditions.

“A lot of this offending occurred either on bail or either subject to supervision sentence,” Judge Farish said.

“None of that is good.”

Robinson's lawyer, Kelly Beazley, said her client's wish was to celebrate his dad's 70th birthday at the weekend and go back to Nelson to get re-employed on a fishing trawler up there.

"He wants to get employed up there, away from the influences of Timaru. He wants to get away, get back on his medication, get his life back in order again."

Beazley said Robinson accepted his offending was "ridiculous" and a "wake-up call for him".

Judge Farish said reports showed all the offending was connected to a lack of opportunities for education when very young, exposure to illicit substances also when very young and ongoing issues with ADHD, which had not been treated properly.

The report also stated Robinson was also “most probably institutionalised”.

“All of this I call low level nuisance offending done by you when either drunk or high or just looking for something to sell for money because you were not working.

"It is about time you sorted yourself out, not only for your benefit, but your whānau as well."

Robinson received one month in jail for each offence – 12 months – with an extra three months for previous related convictions.

Judge Farish then allowed a 15% discount for guilty pleas and said “some came early, some were not”.

A further 10% was deducted for personal circumstances in the reports, which left 11 months jail and “by my calculations that should be time served”.

Judge Farish imposed post-detention conditions, including no consumption of illicit substances that were not prescribed in “trying to keep you sober as long as you can”.

Robinson told Judge Farish his aim was to head to the coast or Nelson on Monday to find that fishing job.

"I would like you to move away from Timaru. Your associations here are not good," Judge Farish replied.

Reparation totalling $1225.99 was also ordered.

“I think you can make good on that,” Judge Farish said.

Judge Farish said Robinson had proven in the past he could be part of the community. She said it would be nice for Robinson to be part of a family at his father's birthday - "but no drinking" - rather than being in jail.