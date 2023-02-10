Rising trail running star Katie Morgan getting serious

Katie Morgan, recently of Fairlie and Timaru, now Wanaka, winning the women’s Kepler Challenge at Te Anau in December.

Still relatively new to the sport, Katie Morgan is blazing an impressive trail in running hills and mountainous tracks and is taking another important step in her brief career.

After living in Timaru and Fairlie, Morgan, 33, shifted to Wanaka this week in her quest to make the New Zealand team for the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, in June.

“I’m going to do something different with a less physical job with not so long hours giving me more energy to run,” she said.

For two years Morgan divided her time between Timaru and Fairlie, working in the Mackenzie Country during the week, living in a caravan at Fairlie, and returning to Timaru for the weekends where she could do longer runs up to 35km, often with her club, Run Timaru.

This was not possible during the week given her arduous job.

“I worked in wilding pine control which was very physical walking the hills with a chainsaw.

“We did 10-hour days and there was some driving to and from, so we were around seven hours actual work.

“A lot was around Fairlie, Tekapo, Pukaki and a couple of times we went to Arthur’s Pass, felling the bigger trees then cutting them up with a chainsaw.”

After a day of such exhausting work, Morgan returned to her Fairlie caravan, laced on running shoes and set out on training runs.

“Because I was fairly tired I could only do about 10km on each run, I made use of the weekends for longer runs.”

That still only resulted in a modest weekly total of between 80km to 100km in a week’s training, much less than what many top ultra and trail runners accumulate.

Supplied Morgan enjoys nothing more than running through the high country.

However, on this amount of training, and the strength gained trudging the hills of the rugged Mackenzie, oftentimes carrying chainsaws, she has achieved rapid success.

She had her first trail run at Mt Oxford in April 2021. A year ago she finished third in the 60km Kepler Challenge mountain race in Fiordland, won by accomplished international trail runner, Ruth Croft.

Midyear Morgan successfully defended her Mackenzie Half Marathon title in 1:31:54, and then came the big breakthrough - victory in the New Zealand Trail Running Championships in the 53km Crater Rim run near Christchurch four months ago.

Making her success even more pleasing, she set a course record time of 5:41:08.

Again, her training had not been extensive going into this race

“I only did a couple of runs of 50km before it.”

Since then, Morgan returned to the Kepler Challenge in Fiordland and won.

“I raced against Sophie Grant, an ex-Great Britain ultra runner. She’s done amazing races, but I think 60km was too short a distance for her.”

Morgan is a Brit herself, starting out as hockey player at school in Sussex, England. Her travels brought her to New Zealand where she lived and worked in the Bay Islands. She went back to England, where she did some road running, before returning to work as a scuba diving instructor in Picton, living in Blenheim.

While living there she started trail running before shifting to Fairlie.

Now having moved on to Wanaka, Morgan is keen to take advantage of the resort town’s running trails.

Her next race is the Old Ghost Ultra on the West Coast, a “monster” 85km event with more than 2600 metres of ascent, then the 53km 3 Peaks Mountain Race near Dunedin in March which will be extra important.

“It’s the second New Zealand trial to be selected for the world champs in Austria.”

Regardless of what happens, Morgan is just hooked on trail running, especially on what New Zealand offers.

“New Zealand has so many trails. Winning is very cool but being out there on your own up in the mountains, there’s nothing better.”