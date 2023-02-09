Helpers step in to extend season at Temuka community pool

Opening hours at Temuka’s community swimming pool will be extended next week as “heroes step up’’ to help with a lifeguard shortage in the district.

The shortage, which is being felt across New Zealand, forced a change to the operating hours of the Timaru District’s community swimming pools, with the council’s decision upsetting community members.

This summer New Zealand’s drowning numbers have been the worst since 1982-83.

The Timaru District Council announced the new operating hours on January 19, which included the closure of the Pleasant Point pool from February 9, reduced hours at the Temuka pool from February 13, and reduced hours at CBay and Geraldine.

However, on Thursday, the council said the Temuka pool opening hours had been extended for next week.

“We had some heroes step up and become available to help out our Temuka pool team, so the pool will also be open from next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 3pm to 7pm (in addition to Monday and Friday openings).”

“However, from 5.30pm to 7pm on Tuesday and Thursday the pool will be closed for the swim club.’’

The council recommended people call the CBay aquatic centre’s customer service desk before travelling to the pool, to double-check it was open.

In announcing the reduction in pool hours last month, the council said despite its best efforts to recruit more lifeguards, “we will not have enough to offer the same level of service for the remainder of the summer season’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru’s CBay aquatic centre. (File photo)

At the time, council communications and engagement manager Stephen Doran said swimming pools were facing challenges in recruiting lifeguards throughout the country.

At peak levels the council had 52 lifeguards – full-time, part-time and seasonal, he said.

In August, unprecedented low levels of staffing exacerbated by absences caused by ‘flu and Covid-19 forced the council to cutback opening hours at CBay, and in December, several staff members sent a heated letter to the council’s chief executive citing petty bullying, micro-management and dangerous behaviour at the complex.

The council offers lifeguard training to suitable candidates, and the minimum requirement for a pool lifeguard is the person needs to be able to swim 200 metres in under six minutes (eight lengths of the 25m pool), tread water for five minutes at the deepest part of the pool (3.5m), and pick up an object from the deepest part of the pool (3.5m).

All candidates need to pass this test before proceeding with training.

Training then consisted of a two-day lifeguard course run by in-house trainers and assessors.

Lifeguards also needed to have a comprehensive first aid certificate, and be police vetted.