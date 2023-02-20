'A feeling of peace and wellness': Woman vows to care for church, continue late husband's dream

Sold: Margerie Gould outside the St Andrews Church which she recently purchased and plans to turn into a residence.

A South Canterbury woman has bought a 120-year-old church in a small township south of Timaru to live out some of the dreams she and her late husband shared.

Margerie Gould bought the Catholic church in St Andrews in January, and she feels “very privileged” to be able to go on a journey with the beautiful old building.

Gould said one of her main reasons for buying the church, was to carry out a dream she and her late husband, Ian, had shared – to purchase and restore a church together.

“I lost my husband three years ago to cancer. This is me being able to live out some of the dreams we had.”

READ MORE:

* Buyer found for historic St Andrews Church in South Canterbury

* Praying for a good price: 120-year-old Catholic church for sale



Gould said the past 11 years had not been easy for her, losing a son, her father and her husband, but she would draw on the skills Ian had passed on to her.

“It is a huge undertaking for me to take this on, but he gives me strength to be able to do this.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Margerie Gould said the community would always be welcome to come and view the church once she has renovated it.

“He taught me a lot about the work needed. In the past we had renovated a number of homes.”

She said it was also quite fitting that she was buying a Catholic church.

“I’m Catholic as well.”

The church was sold because of declining numbers and has only been used once a year for about the past 10 years.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Father Chris Friel, left, and Jim Anderson pictured outside the church after it was listed for sale.

Parish priest Chris Friel said a farewell liturgy, a gathering and mass to say goodbye to the church is being planned but a date has yet to be set.

Gould sees herself as the guardian of the church who will give it a new lease of life, rather than a property which belongs to her.

“I still really want it to belong to the community.

“It is obviously quite a significant part of the St Andrews township, and people will always be welcome to come and view it,” adding she is keen to gather history of the church for a special area inside.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Margerie Gould said she sees herself as a guardian of the church who plans to give it a makeover.

Gould said while the church would become her home, the aim was to undertake minimal changes to create that.

“Structurally it will still look the same. Of course it will get a facelift, new roof, windows reinforced and the gardens, I love gardening. It will get a lot of work.

“It will need a new kitchen and bathroom, but I want to keep the structure as much as I can.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Margerie Gould is hoping to create a special area inside the church to celebrate its history.

“It is just a beautiful place, a feeling of peace and wellness.”

Gould said she felt “very privileged to be able to go on this journey”.

She said she expected the project would take a year, or possibly even longer.

“There is a lot of work to be done, and I need to apply for things.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Margerie Gould hopes to keep the original structure of the church as much as possible during the renovation.

She said the work would be undertaken “very carefully”.

“I know my husband would just want to be part of it. He was an absolute perfectionist.

“That side is sad, but it also gives me the privilege of knowing that it is something we both wanted to do.

“It is an exciting adventure.”