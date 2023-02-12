Wild idea brews into reality for new Geraldine business owners

Lisa Dawson, of House of Hop Brewery and Restaurant, near Geraldine, shows the company's craft beer.

It began as a wild idea thrown around one night while Lisa Dawson and her family were on holiday.

An advertisement for a brewery for sale near Geraldine came up online while the family were staying in Wānaka and over dinner, and drinks, they jokingly talked about buying it.

Within three nights, the idea had brewed them into action as the family decided it could be a good idea. And after viewing the property, which came with a brewery and restaurant, a 1950s cottage, and 20 hectares of land, they were sold, Dawson said.

House of Hop Brewery and Restaurant, the site of former Valley Brewing Company, opened at the end of 2022, and now has seven beers, and there are big plans to sell the product in supermarkets and at restaurants.

“We’re all from the North Island originally, but Ashley [Dawson’s husband] and I had been living in the Gold Coast, and we came back to stay in Geraldine for six weeks,’’ Dawson said.

It was January 2022, and Dawson said “after being locked out of our own country for 18 months’’ because of Covid-19, it was time to come back to New Zealand for a break.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The House of Hop Brewery and Restaurant near Geraldine has been revamped since it was bought by the family.

“Three weeks in I said ‘I’m not going home’.’’

Being back with her close-knit family had been a huge part of the attraction, and so the opportunity to run a business with everyone involved had been a dream come true, she said.

“When we were on our annual family holiday in Wānaka, there were 17 of us, the sale ad came up, and we laughed our heads off at the idea of us buying it.

“On the second night we were sitting round, and we all said, ‘well, actually, how could we do it?’

“We’d all been thinking about it.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dawson says the family has big plans for the business.

The more the family members talked about it, the better the idea sounded, she said.

Dawson had plenty of experience in hospitality, having worked as front of house in restaurants in her 20s, and she, and sister had talked about running a cafe during that time.

“We went and viewed the property and that was it.’’

Six family members are involved in the business – Lisa and Ashley Dawson, Lisa’s sister Sara and her husband Jared Crawford, their sister Rochelle Preston, whose husband Tony is the restaurant’s head chef, and the three siblings’ mother Linda Gerrard.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The family spent 15 weeks renovating the brewery and restaurant.

“It’s a complete family business and Ashley and I live with our two little girls in the cottage onsite.’’

The family took over the brewery, on September 2, 2022, and closed the business immediately, before undertaking a 15-week renovation.

“We took off the roof, the walls, everything.’’

It was hoped the revamp would take four weeks. However, Dawson said the shortage of builders in the region had hindered that plan.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dawson says her husband has worked with a mentor to create new craft beers.

“Our 30-year-old nephew Blake took up the job and did a very solid job.’’

The entire family also helped out, she said.

“We were all labourers.

“It was physical – blood, sweat and tears.’’

The family purchased the business with the former owners’ brews and recipes, and while the “top notch’’ stout has remained, seven beers have been recreated by Dawson’s husband.

“He has worked with a mentor who has helped us recreate the beer.’'

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff House of Hop Brewery and Restaurant near Geraldine was purchased by Dawson and her family last year.

It was a learning process for her husband, who Dawson said had worked in mines in Queensland for more than 17 years.

“He’s absolutely loving it.’'

She said the family was grateful for the support of Geraldine people, and business had been booming since the brewery and restaurant opened.

“The biggest highlight for us is the support from the locals.

“This place is packed, and some nights people can’t get a table. The other night I had to turn seven tables away we were so busy.’’

This was a quality problem to have, she said.

“There is just such an amazing vibe. It’s well beyond our wildest dreams.’’

She said customer service was a huge focus for the family, and she was a “stickler’’ for it.

“It’s about a great level of service and looking after our customers.’’

It had also been important for the family to use “all local’’ with the renovations, she said.

And this fitted in with their long-term goal of growing their own vegetables for the menu.

“Our goal is to be self-sufficient with spray-free fresh fruit and produce.’’

Her mother and her mother’s partner, George, had started growing products onsite, with plans to put up more glasshouses.

The business employs 12 staff members and the aim is to eventually have House of Hop products on shelves in supermarkets and for sale at restaurants.

“We want to go big.’’

Dawson encouraged anyone visiting the brewery for a meal to book ahead.