Young Farmers group relaunches after 25 years with a focus on mental health

Pleasant point Young Farmers get together every month and have several events in the pipeline.

A group of young Timaru farmers are relaunching a club offering support to those in rural areas after their parents closed it 25 years ago.

Having grown up in the area, Pleasant Point Young Farmers chairperson Brittany Honeywell said the group saw an opportunity to relaunch the club, which was closed down by their parents.

“There's a lot of local and family history tied up with Young Farmers,” she said.

“We’re reopening a club that was closed by our parents and their friends because they didn't have young people coming in to take over, so those members back then all aged out.”

She said it was important to have a relationship with the community.

“We are a strong rural community, and the support has been great. We hope to support them right back too.”

Honeywell said the club would hopefully play a vital role in the mental health of young farmers after a recent Federated Farmers survey discovered farmers were struggling due to economic conditions.

A total of 1103 farmers across the country responded to the January survey and 70.3% said they were being impacted, only 18.2% said they were not; 11.5% were unsure.

“Farming can be tough. If someone has a rough day, it’s nice and refreshing to come along to an event, they don’t have to cook dinner and instead can grab food together with the group.

“Getting together can be an escape from your day in case you need it. So come round, enjoy some social activities, and turn up when you can.”

As a former member of the Mackenzie Young Farmers Club in Fairlie, having a club in the Pleasant Point area was needed, she said.

Since launching the club in October they had gained 65 members.

Pleasant Point Young Farmers chairperson Brittany Honeywell

Honeywell said she hoped the club could also be a resource for people wanting to get into the industry as well, with the clubs heavy focus on connection to the local industry.

“There might be a job opportunity coming your way through a Young Farmers meeting that you wouldn't have known about otherwise.”

The club met regularly with events held every other month.

Coming up for 2023 there would be guest speakers and farm tours, with plans in the works to run a club bonding weekend and travel up to Christchurch to visit a velvet grading facility, Honeywell said.