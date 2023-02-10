More lifeguards still needed in Timaru District

The CBay aquatic centre in Timaru has had its operating hours reduced due to lifeguard shortages. (File photo)

As the desperate search for lifeguards continues in South Canterbury, community members are being asked to step up.

The shortage, which is being felt across New Zealand, has had a major impact in the Timaru District, forcing a change to the operating hours at community swimming pools, with the council’s decision upsetting community members.

Last month the Timaru District Council announced new pool operating hours which included the closure of the Pleasant Point pool from February 9, reduced hours at the Temuka pool from February 13, and reduced hours at CBay and Geraldine.

However, on Thursday, it announced Temuka pool hours would be extended next week as “heroes step up’’ to help with a lifeguard shortage in the district.

This summer New Zealand’s drowning numbers have been the worst since 1982-83.

A spokesperson from the council said next week it would have 34 lifeguards – a mix of full-time, part-time, seasonal and casual.

No-one had put their hands up to train as lifeguards in the region, they said.

Two of the council’s employees’ plans had changed, and they had offered an extra week to help the Temuka pool, the spokesperson said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Temuka swimming pool’s operating hours have also been impacted. (file photo)

“No new appointments have been made,’’ they said.

“We still need more full-time or part-time lifeguards, especially for early morning and day shifts.’’

The spokesperson said it hoped to hire people for early morning and days shifts at CBay.

“We are looking for people who may have school-age children and want to work during school hours, or people who have retired and want to help their community.’’