Well-known South Canterbury musician remembered for his 'big heart'

For the first time in 35 years, Basement reunited for several gigs in South Canterbury in 2016. Featured is a performance from that reunion at the Crown Heritage Hotel in Geraldine.

A South Canterbury musician who was also a talented bowler has been remembered for his “big heart’’ and the contribution he made to the music scene.

Stephen, known as Steve, Jones, 64, died at home on February 4, and was farewelled at the Woodbury Hall on Monday.

A well-known musician in the region, Jones was also a keen bowler, winning 42 club titles and 24 South Canterbury titles.

His wife, Ruth, said Steve Jones would be remembered for his “great sense of fun’’, and his generosity, and love of people.

His life-long love of music was ignited when he learnt the guitar while at school, she said.

Steve Jones was also a member of the band, Basement, The Exponent’s singer Jordan Luck’s first band, and was responsible for a reunion of the group in South Canterbury in 2016.

Luck said Steve Jones was a “huge inspiration’’ for the band.

Basement began with Luck, Miles Richardson, Gary Bruce and Michael Jones, who were all in the fifth form in 1976 at Geraldine High School.

In 1981, Steve Jones joined the band as a guitarist.

“We started off as a school band playing halls around the region,’’ Luck said.

Supplied/Stuff Steve Jones with friend and former bandmate Jordan Luck in 2003.

“Thanks to Steve’s efforts we started playing in pubs, and we got a reputation and all of a sudden we were playing at The Crown, and other places, every weekend.

"He was inspiring, he did all our bookings.’’

Luck said it was appropriate Steve Jones was farewelled at the Woodbury Hall as it was a special place for the band.

He described Steve Jones as a talented musician, who inspired others to learn music, who was “talented and modest’’.

“He got heaps of guitarists playing.

“And demoed how to play a guitar to people, and he also sorted us out buying a piano, monitors – the technical side of music.’’

Luck said every time he played music he just needed to look to his left, and see Steve Jones smiling.

He said when the band won Battle of The Bands in Timaru, part of the prize was a recording deal.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Geraldine musician Steve Jones ahead of the Basement band reunion in 2016.

“Barrelling’’ up to a studio in Christchurch, the band listened to Squeeze and Joe Jackson cassettes.

One of Luck’s best memories was driving back home with Basement songs blaring from the vehicle’s stereo.

“Steve had put speakers in the drivers’ door the size of 12-inch vinyl.

“After that we knew we had a future in recording music.’’

A Basement gig in remembrance of their former bandmate and friend was planned for September, he said.

South Canterbury Bowling Club board member Richie Kerr said Steve Jones was a valued member of the Geraldine Bowling Club.

“He was vice-president in 2017 and was senior selector for a number of years

“He was on the match committee and helped with coaching in the club. Steve started playing bowls at Geraldine in 1993 and won his first club title in 1995 – immediate singles.

“He then went on to win 42 club titles.’’

Steve Jones won his first South Canterbury title in 2002, and went on to win another 23 titles and remains third on the list of most titles, behind Robin Milne on 28 and himself with 29 titles, he said.

“The 24 titles Steve won were 12 South Canterbury open and 12 South Canterbury centre titles.

“Steve won four singles titles and played with 19 different players to achieve his milestone.

"His biggest thrill was winning the interclub national sevens title in Wellington and getting the team of the year award in South Canterbury. They also got runner-up in the same national event in 2013 in Invercargill.’’

Oisin Duke/Stuff The late Steve Jones competes in the South Canterbury Men's Centre Singles Championship at the Temuka Bowling Club in 2015.

Kerr said another fond memory was when South Canterbury beat the New Zealand bowls team skipped by Gary Lawson who then won the world championship a month later.

“In 2016 Steve became the first and only bowler to have won all nine South Canterbury senior events.

“Steve was a South Canterbury bowling representative for over 26 years.

“Steve will be missed by number of bowlers throughout New Zealand.’’