Vandals flatten state highway signs causing up to $10,000 damage

A flattened speed limit sign on State Highway 8 between Cave and Fairlie.

Vandalism of up to 25 road signs on State Highway 8 in South Canterbury has potentially put road users at risk, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The trail of destruction, on the 28km stretch of highway between Cave and Fairlie, also includes a number of letterboxes and is believed to have occurred sometime on Thursday night.

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson told The Timaru Herald an early estimate of costs to fix was $10,000.

“Responding to this kind of vandalism is a waste of limited road maintenance funds that can be better deployed to keep our roads safe and in good order.

READ MORE:

* Safety upgrade for crash-prone SH1 section south of Timaru enters 12-month design phase

* $12,000 of damage caused in Tasman district joyride

* Waka Kotahi agrees to extended trial of Timaru's on-demand bus service



AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A speed limit sign is broken in two after being run over on State Highway 8 between Cave and Fairlie.

“The damage/removal of these signs can put everyone using the road at risk.”

The spokesperson said the state highway network has suffered several similar vandalism incidents in the past.

“These incidents are reported to police for investigation.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A damaged advisory speed limit sign alongside State Highway 8 between Cave and Fairlie in South Canterbury.

“When prosecution occurs cost reimbursement for the damage is part of this process.”

Police said they had yet to receive any complaint about the damage.