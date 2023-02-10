Distracted gang member crashes into police car at scene of crash

Two members of the Tribesmen gang had their motorcycles seized and another was issued infringement notices for crashing into a police car at the scene of a crash in Temuka on Thursday. (File photo)

A distracted gang member who crashed into a police car, as it was responding to an earlier crash in South Canterbury, was one of three Tribesmen dealt with by police in the region on Thursday.

Sergeant Kevin McErlain, of Timaru, said a member of the Tribesmen gang was issued with infringement notices for being distracted and crashing into a police car at the scene of a two-car crash in Temuka on Thursday.

The man crashed into the police car about 5pm, 15 minutes after two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Vine St and State Highway 1/King St.

McErlain said there was no damage done to motorcycle or the police car.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the earlier crash either, but a police spokesperson said the road was blocked for a short period while a tow was arranged.

The distracted rider was one of three members of the Tribesman gang dealt with by police in the Aoraki policing region on Thursday.

McErlain said two other riders had their motorcycles seized by police – the first was stopped by police in St Andrews, just south of Timaru, at 3.40pm and found to be a forbidden driver so had his motorcycle seized.

The second failed to stop for police while riding on Evans St/SH1 through Timaru at 4.45pm and was later stopped by police in Ashburton.

McErlain said his motorcycle was impounded for failing to stop for police.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A police roadblock at the scene of the crash on State Highway 79 between Fairlie and Geraldine.

On Friday afternoon, Paul Basham, police’s relieving assistant commissioner of investigations, said 15 motorcycles and two vehicles had been seized, six people arrested and 15 licences suspended as part of an operation, dubbed Operation Cobalt, to disrupt unlawful gang activity across New Zealand.

Basham said the operation began in Wellington late last week as gang members travelled in large numbers to the annual Burt Munro Challenge motorsport event, which started in Southland on Wednesday.

On Monday, a fiery crash involving a gang convoy southwest of Geraldine left several people with minor injuries and one person with a suspected spinal injury.