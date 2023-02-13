Horror characters among maize crop help raise money for South Canterbury school

Barton Rural Home and School's A'maize'n Maze is providing all the frights.

Among the rows of towering maize in a large field just out of Timaru horror awaits.

Penny Wise, the Grim Reaper, ghosts, a man with a chainsaw, and other terrifying characters have taken up residence in the 500sqm maize paddock, frightening anyone who dares to walk through the maze created for a Barton Rural School fundraiser.

It is the second time the South Canterbury school’s home and school committee has organised the A’maize’n Maze – the first in 2021, following the cancellation of its major fundraiser in 2020 because of Covid-19.

The maze opened to the public on Friday night, and was already proving popular, home and school committee member Malcolm Coles said.

He estimated at least 600 people walked, or ran in terror, through the maze in its opening weekend.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Maggie Coles, 13, in character during the during A’Maize’n Maze fundraiser organised by the Barton Rural School home and school committee on Saturday.

Scare nights were held on Friday and Saturday, while more family appropriate walkthroughs took place on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

“The Friday and Saturday night had a few people but yesterday [Sunday] was our best day,’’ Coles said.

“People just started streaming in from 11 and just kept coming. It was really good.’’

The paddock has been opened by farmer, and school parent, George Steven, who came up with the idea in 2021.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hamish Thomas Moorhead makes a scary figure in the maze.

“It is just a lot of fun.’’

Coles said a lot of organisation went into the event with a GPS tracker used to set up the maze.

Helpers then walked through the field flattening down the maize to make paths for people to “get lost in’’.

Parents and children from the school had volunteered to dress up in character for the scare nights, with many putting a lot of effort into them, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Alex, 11, and father Pierre Guinan prepare to scare those walking through the maze field.

“They come up with all these different outfits.’’

While the evening events were called scare nights, Coles said the volunteers did not enjoy scaring people, but it was important participants knew they may get a fright when walking through the maze.

“All we really want is for people to enjoy it.’’

Money raised from the fundraiser will go towards basketball hoops at the school, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Past and present pupils, teachers and parents of Barton Rural School ahead of the scare night on Saturday.

He said it was important for people to wear appropriate footwear into the maze and not strip the maize plants as they walked through.

In 2021 the maize maze fundraiser was extended because of its popularity, but Coles said an extension this year’s had not yet been decided.

Barton Rural School principal Matt Gollins said “a lot of effort’’ went into running the maze.

“The home and school committee does a lot of work to hold it.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Hamish and son Jack, 9, Thomas Moorhead lurk in the shadows.

“It’s a great committee that’s helped out.’’

He praised the community for its support of the project.

The maze entrance is off George Ward Rd, off Fairview Rd, and will be open for scare nights on Friday and Saturday from 7.30pm to 9pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm, $5 per person aged 15-and-over, $2 per child, cash only.