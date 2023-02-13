Blooming lovely day as Waimate Garden and Craft Show returns

Josey Wallace at the Waimate Garden and Craft Show on Saturday.

A bigger venue, over 700 entries and 61 participants marked the Waimate Garden and Craft Show’s return after a year’s break due to Covid-19.

Show committee president Lindsey Willoughby said Saturday’s show at the Machinery Hall at the Waimate Museum felt like a “celebration of all the participants’ work” after the show was cancelled in 2022 due to the pandemic.

“In previous years we had the show in two separate halls and this year it was good to see everything in one room,” Willoughby said.

“Everybody had a good display of flowers and crafts but the baking, vegetables and photography sections were not as well represented as previous years.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff An entry by Waimate Garden and Craft Show committee president Lindsey Willoughby.

“There were 11 different sections at the show and hundreds of categories for the flower competition. Anyone could enter, but it was mostly the people of Waimate.”

Willoughby said there was a steady flow of people throughout the day including “quite a few” residents from Lister Home just across the road.

“It was really nice to see them come through and there was lots of room for them as some came in on their wheelchairs.”

The competition was judged by six people, all residents of the Waimate District who lauded the new venue for the show.

“I kept hearing [from the judges] how much they loved the flower displays and that people still had lilies for show after the weather we’ve had.

“The general feedback was that it was a really nice day.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Collections of owls on display for the Any Other Hobby or Interest category of the Waimate Garden and Craft Show.

Willoughby said some highlights include having the show in one place which looked “quite spectacular”, the introduction of four new trophies, and a seven-year-old girl who entered the flowers, crafts and vegetables categories and won a lot of points.

The committee, Willoughby said, are looking to hold next year’s competition in the same place and are looking forward to seeing the flowers again. She added that the committee are also trying to encourage the younger generation to get involved.

“The children’s trophies were discontinued a few years ago and we re-introduced it back again, but then Covid-19 hit us.”

Winners from some categories include – Phil and Lynne Wild in the Premier Rose category, Kaye Johnston and Catherine Jackson in the Most Entry to The Show category, Emily Simonsen, 10, in the Overall Best Image Junior Photography category and Lex Young in the Premier Gladiolus category.