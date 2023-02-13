Health warnings lifted on Pareroa, part of Waihao rivers

Toxic algae warnings have been lifted on the Pareora River at Pareora Huts and Black Hole on the Waihao River.

Te Mana Ora Community and Public Health said recent cyanobacteria surveys of the Waihao River at Black Hole had shown the cover of potentially toxic algae, benthic cyanobacteria, in the river had reduced and was now below levels that were of concern to public health.

Te Whatu Ora medical officer of health Dr Matthew Reid said Environment Canterbury’s monitoring of both rivers would continue to the end of this summer and resume next summer when there was increased likelihood of cyanobacteria growth.

The Pareora warning was issued on January 5 and for Waihao River at Black Hole on January 16.

Health warnings were still in place for the following waterways due to ongoing algal blooms:

Waihao River at Gum Tree Rd

Waihao River at Bradshaw Bridge

Saltwater Creek/Otipua at State Highway 1

Opihi River at State Highway 1.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A public health warning is in place for Saltwater Creek/Otipua at State Highway 1 in Timaru.

Facts about benthic cyanobacteria:

Appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the riverbed.

A low cover of the algae can occur naturally but can increase rapidly during warmer months.

It often has a strong musty smell and algal toxin concentrations can vary over short periods.

Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins.

If a health warning is in place avoid contact with the water.

Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points, hence the need for people/ dog-walkers to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

For further details visit www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region or contact Te Mana Ora on (03) 364 1777, www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water.