Age Concern South Canterbury needs volunteers to help reduce isolation among older people

A programme aimed at reducing social isolation among older people is looking for more South Canterbury volunteers to join in.

The Age Concern South Canterbury visiting service programme has been running for about a decade in the region.

Programme manager Alice Sollis, said there had been a lot of interest from volunteers since she started in the role in October.

“The visitor programme decreases isolation among older people, especially those who cannot or are unable to leave their homes,” Sollis said.

“Isolation can have the same effect as smoking 15 cigarettes a day, cause depression, loneliness and high blood pressure.

“The visiting service is only for one hour a week, and it makes a huge difference for the older people and for the volunteers too.”

Sollis said the volunteers were not carers or family members but someone who was “dedicated to spending time with the older people, having a cuppa with them, going on a walk with them or just chatting with them”.

“My role is to match a volunteer with one of our clients in the programme and there has been lots of interest lately.

“When a volunteer signs up, I do an initial referee check, a police check, I give them an orientation and finally match them with a client.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Alice Sollis said the programme has also helped volunteers and the clients form lifelong friendships.

“I keep in touch with our clients and the volunteers regularly to check how it's going.”

She said the programme had also helped volunteers and the clients form lifelong friendships that came from “a good place and from emotions”.

“I haven't heard any negative comments since I started working here a few months ago.

“The feedback I've heard so far is that the clients were loving it and were enjoying the company. It's been nothing but lovely comments especially from someone who cannot get out and about.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Those wanting to sign up for the programme can drop into Age Concern on Strathallan St.

Sollis said Age Concern South Canterbury was always looking for more volunteers to keep the visitor programme’s “ball rolling” and to help with other events.

“There will always be people in the community who want the volunteers.

“The programmes available in other places in South Canterbury, too, like Waimate, Geraldine and Temuka.”

Those wanting to sign up for the programme can drop into Age Concern South Canterbury’s offices on Strathallan St, phone them on 03 687 7581 or visit the website.