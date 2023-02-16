A 'proud moment' for 70 graduates from Ara Institute of Canterbury's Timaru campus

The Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru Campus graduation parade on Thursday. Graduates pictured walking on The Bay Hill.

Heads held high, 70 Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru graduates walked along The Bay Hill to their graduation ceremony at Caroline Bay Hall on a sunny Thursday afternoon.

The graduates ranged from Ara’s departments of Trades, Applied Sciences and Social Practice, Business and Digital Technologies, Hospitality and Service Industries, Humanities and Health Practice.

Director of Southern Campuses Leonie Rasmussen said it was a chance to “celebrate the success” of the students from across the region including those based in Ashburton and Ōamaru.

“It’s a proud moment and a special time to stop and reflect. So many of our graduates are taking strides in their careers contributing to the local economy and beyond,” Rasmussen said.

The graduate tasked with presenting her fellow students at the graduation ceremony was Timaru’s Emma Leslie, who graduated in Early Childhood Education and comes from a long line of educators.

“My grandad, Bernie Wilson, who taught at Pleasant Point High School for many years, inspired me to be a teacher as he did my Mum before me,” Leslie said.

“I’m thrilled they’ll both be there to see me receive my Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care. It will be a very proud moment for three generations of teachers.”

Her mum, Andrea Leslie, worked in early childhood education earlier in her working life. She served on the former Ara Board before the institute’s transition to Te Pūkenga and is now the executive general manager of Education and Engagement at Timaru-based Primary ITO in the network.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s Emma Leslie was the student speaker for the graduation and a graduate herself in Early Childhood Education.

The latest family member to join the education career path, Leslie will begin her journey towards a Bachelor of Education and ultimately, her teacher registration in the coming years.

“I love the challenge of working with young children and also the possibility that, through building connection and trust, I could be an important person and make a difference in their lives,” Leslie said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pre Health (Level 4) graduate, Kimberley Prinsloo, centre, and her classmates during the graduation parade on Thursday.

Holly Frewen travelled to Timaru for her graduation from her job as a mechanical fitter with Meridian Energy at Lake Manapōuri Power Station.

After four years of industry-based training through Ara, Frewen was looking forward to receiving her Certificate in Mechanical Engineering (Trades) Level 4.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Holly Frewen travelled to Timaru for her graduation from her job as a mechanical fitter with Meridian Energy at Lake Manapōuri Power Station.

“All through school I worked hard,” she says.

“I wasn’t a standout, but I kept at it and I never really had a celebration of my achievement – so this is huge for me.”

She added that the years of driving from Twizel, then Otematata to Timaru for block courses, as well as night classes and Zoom classes while working in Manapōuri, have “all been worth it”.

“I enjoy being a mechanical fitter. In short, I work underground all day on the mechanical components of the generating equipment for the Manapōuri Hydro Electric Station – everything from minor repairs to major overhauls. It’s honestly different every day.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Diploma in Agribusiness Management graduate, Dan Boyd having a picture taken with his daughter, Maisie Boyd, 2, before the graduation ceremony.

Another graduate Sesimani Tuli, who was recognised as a standout student at last year’s Ara Te Pūkenga Eke Panuku awards for high achieving Pacific students, said receiving her Level 4 Certificate in Health and Wellbeing specialising in Community Facilitation was a thrill.

“This qualification, along with my English language study before it, has given me the extra skills and confidence to give back to my Tongan community here in Timaru,” Tuli said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ara graduates walking in Caroline Bay on their way to their graduation ceremony at Caroline Bay Hall on Thursday.

“Before, I was afraid to stand in front of a group, but I found my comfort zone in the welcoming staff I’ve had at Ara,” the mother of four said.

“My plan is to continue to work in my role as a healthcare assistant, but I’m also able to pursue my dream of promoting the Tongan language in my community.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Level 4 Cookery graduates Chloe Lysaght, left, and Mikayla Ratcliff.

Kristy Phillips, co-owner of Cactus Fire on Bay Hill in Timaru, said her whole team would be proud to see their fellow staff members Chloe Lysaght and Mikayla Ratcliff parade right past the doors of the restaurant in their regalia today.

The pair are graduating with a Level 4 Certificate in Cookery, gained while working in managed apprenticeships - something Phillips said benefits for not only the district, but the industry as a whole.

“I feel honoured to be sitting in the audience to see them graduate today,” Phillips said.

“It’s going to be a very special moment.”