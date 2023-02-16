More of Timaru's history goes digital thanks to ongoing project

Project team lead Marie Rapley, left, and Senior heritage librarian Julie James going through old Timaru Herald cuttings at the Timaru Library on Thursday.

Parts of Timaru’s history are now accessible to anyone thanks to an ongoing project to digitalise the area’s archives.

Timaru District Libraries has spent the past 18 months scanning physical materials relating to the area and putting them into the digital world, so anyone can access them.

The Aoraki Heritage Collection is now a permanent collection of archives in a cloud-based platform, consisting of everything from family histories, school, club and church jubilees, school magazines, promotional publications, local guidebooks and directories, cook books, and fiction by local authors.

The collection also holds copies of local newspapers, including The Timaru Herald dating back to 1864.

Project team lead Marie Rapley said the initiative was about improving community access to the library heritage collection and letting people really dive deep into South Canterbury history.

“We also receive many research enquiries, not only from our local library users but from around New Zealand and overseas,” Rapley said.

“It’s most definitely a work in progress, we’ve been scanning up a storm, but we still have a lot more to do, so we hope people will keep checking in as we get more items added.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff More than 2000 story clippings from The Timaru Herlad have been added to The Aoraki Heritage Collection.

Rapley said it would also be good for all the students in the area, as the NZ curriculum had a focus on local history.

“But we can all benefit from learning more about the history and heritage of the places we live in,” Rapley said.

“This collection has something for everyone, we cover the entire South Canterbury area, from the Rangitata River in the North, to the Waitaki River in the south, and inland right over to Aoraki/Mt Cook.”

At the moment many of these items were available for lending, but access to many of them, including newspapers, was problematic due to issues such as fragility or rarity (only one copy left), she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff James and Rapley scroll through the online collection.

To date, the collection has: 2460 Timaru Herald newspaper clippings (predominantly 1950s-1980s), 306 publications (entire multipage documents, including 110 school magazines), 188 photos (some historic, majority born digital-capturing more recent history), and 300+ information items (people, places, organisations & events), which link related items together to enhance accessibility and discoverability.

“This will be an ongoing project, our team are approximately 30% of the way through The Timaru Herald clippings collection,” Rapley said.

“The team have plenty more to add to the collection.”