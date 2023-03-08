John Irving remembered for his 'cheeky, fun-loving' nature

John Irving may have been a lead official in the one of the country’s largest rural scares in the 1980s, but to his family he will be remembered as a ‘’sweet, amazing man’’.

Irving, 90, died peacefully at home on January 24, surrounded by his family.

This was fitting as family was important to the Timaru man, his wife Noeline Irving said.

The recipient of a Queen’s Service Medal in 1982, Irving was one of a number of Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, now known as Ministry for Primary Industries, officers heavily involved in the Temuka foot and mouth disease scare in February that year.

He was also the senior technician at the emergency headquarters.

Noeline Irving described her husband as “cheeky and fun-loving’’, and a community man involved in several organisations including Hospice South Canterbury, Caroline House, Meals on Wheels, Neighbourhood Support and St John’s Church.

He had also been the president of the So-Kan-Ju Judo Club in Timaru, and was a member of St Mary’s Church and the church choir.

Most of the cards she had received following her husband’s death had messages saying “what a gentleman’’ he was, she said.

“He would never run anyone down.

“He was very honest and honourable. I couldn’t have wished for a better partner.’’

John Irving had also been proud of his Scottish heritage, she said.

Former colleague Colin Taylor said John Irving was “very fair and honest’’ and could always be relied on to join in and have a good time at staff functions.

“I worked with John at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry for many years in Timaru.’’

He said in the early 1970s the public service department was gearing up to launch a national scheme to control tuberculosis and brucellosis in cattle.

“This entailed employing a lot more staff and John was appointed as a supervising livestock officer – a newly-created job.

John Bisset/Stuff Caroline House manager Christine Taylor holds the refurbishment plan for the building in 2002, from left, are Community Trust representative Huriata Weeks, trust members Jackie Adams and John Irving, architectural designer Grant Mitchell, trust members Noeline Irving and Steve Wills and Aoraki MP Jim Sutton.

“John had previously been employed in Lawrence and Darfield as a livestock officer so instead of looking after livestock he was now looking after a bunch of young enthusiastic new recruits, me being one of them.

“The job then was very varied. Essentially it was to look out for the health of our farm animals.’’

In February 1982, pigs on a Temuka farm had foot-and-mouth-like lesions, and as foot and mouth disease could not be discounted, a national response of about 100 staff was brought in to cordon off and control any further likelihood of infection, Taylor said.

“John was in the thick of this response in a managerial role and was later awarded a well-deserved Queen’s Service Medal for his service.’’

Another major part of the job was pest destruction, Taylor said.

“John had a major role in this as he initially sat on four or five rabbit boards, representing the dollar for dollar government subsidy.’’

The boards were later amalgamated into the South Canterbury Pest Control Board.

“He also was an important member of the wallaby board that successfully kept the wallaby numbers down and stopped them spreading.’’

Taylor said in these roles farmer board members would look to John Irving to solve problems and “be the conduit in dealing with the hierarchy’’.

“He was a natural negotiator and got things done.

“His area was Mid and South Canterbury where he was responsible for 10 permanent staff and many casuals employed to help with the bleeding of cattle to control brucellosis.’’

Taylor said despite the challenging job, John Irving always had time for a yarn and to support staff in their private lives if they had a problem.

“Personally John was my manager for many years. I had a huge amount of respect for him and this was reciprocated.

“I will miss the ability to have a chat about old times while sharing a wee whiskey.’’