Bluestone School's Lego exhibition organisers 'blown away' as up to 1000 people turn up

Gus Genet, 11, Monica Genet and Simone Swanepoel, 12, having a look at the Lego models on display at Bluestone School’s Brickstone exhibition on Saturday.

Timaru’s first Lego exhibition fundraiser at Bluestone School exceeded expectations, with up to 1000 people turning up to look at the displays.

Organiser and teacher Nikki Geddis said she was “blown away” by the community's support for the Brickstone fundraiser on Saturday, which has so far raised “a lot of money” for the school’s creative Make a Space programme.

“We were busy from 10am till we closed,” Geddis said.

“There were heaps of people coming throughout the day. The exhibition ran above expectations for us.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Siblings, Zoe, 8, and Leo Jackson, 11, with their Lego display.

Geddis said every person who came in was given a brick which they could use to vote for their favourite Lego display and Timaru’s Paul Jackson and his family’s display proved quite popular.

“They had a really cool display with trains, sports cars, and they had a lot going on with their Lego display which got a lot of votes.

“We counted the bricks people used to vote and there were 800 of them and there were more people who did not take the bricks, so we think between 800 and 1000 people came to the exhibition.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A Lego model of Pleasant Point Fire Station made by Mark Perrin was on show.

Although donations to the fundraiser are yet to be counted, Geddis said it would be enough to introduce Lego robotics to their Make a Space programme.

“We can possibly also get some iPads or Chromebooks now which run the Lego robotics.”

The Make a Space programme is based on S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) and students can build, create and experience things based on those subjects, Geddis said.

“It's a creative outlet for the students.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff There were between 800 and 1000 people who attended over the course of the day.

Geddis said she got a lot of comments from those who came to the exhibition about how great it was and said it was “highly likely” they would run it again.

“We might do it once a year or once in two years. Right now we’re just recovering from the weekend, but we’ll be making a decision about the next exhibition in the coming weeks or months.

“But another exhibition is definitely on the cards. We will have to do it bigger and better for the next exhibition and run it in a bigger venue.”