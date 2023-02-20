Timaru to Taradale: Community focuses fundraising efforts on cyclone relief

Highlights from the Retro Rock at the Museum event in Timaru on Saturday that raised money for the Mayoral Relief Funds in the Hawke's Bay.

As stories of destruction and devastation continue to come out of communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, South Canterbury residents have been rallying in support of their northern neighbours.

Thousands of New Zealanders are facing dire situations after flooding and slips ravaged communities in the north as the cyclone ripped through.

A number of people are feared dead, and thousands have been without power, communications and essential supplies.

And in South Canterbury, residents have been keen to help where they can with several fundraisers and collections set up, including a collection at Timaru’s Retro Rock on Saturday evening, and the extension of a school’s fundraising maze with a personal connection to one of those families affected by the disaster.

For the past two weekends, Barton Rural School’s home and school committee has been holding the A’maize’n Maze raising funds for the school, while giving people the chance to walk through a field of maize with horror characters.

However, while the maze officially closed on Sunday, the school will hold one more scare night, on Friday, with all funds raised going to Taradale School, in Napier, where a former pupil and home and school committee member now lives.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Nash Tubb, 4, donates to the Hawke’s Bay Mayors Relief Fund while South Canterbury Museum summer intern Amy Doran looks on during Retro Rock at the Museum in Timaru on Saturday.

The school’s office administrator, Tania Jeffery, said she had spoken to former home and school committee member Melanie Elliott on Monday morning.

Now based in Taradale, Elliott, husband Wade, and 8-year-old daughter Ashleigh, were former community members, with Ashleigh attending the school for two years, and her mother a member of its home and school committee, Jeffery said.

“Ashleigh’s first two years of school were here,’’ she said.

While the family had just had their power restored, Jeffery said as Taradale School families were from a large geographic area many had been “severely affected’’.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Alex, 11, and Pierre Guinan all dressed up and ready to scare at the Barton Rural School maize maze recently. The maze will be open on Friday night, with all funds raised going to Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

A community meeting was to be held to work out where to distribute help, she said.

The school would also hold a non-uniform day on Friday to raise funds.

The scare night maze, on Friday, will be open from 7.30pm to 9pm with all money taken on the evening going directly to Taradale School.

Hugamug Coffee, a coffee cart that has been selling coffee at the maze, will also give 100% of profits on the night to the cause.

Meanwhile, almost $4000 was raised at the annual Retro Rock at the Museum on Saturday night.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Gina Howey and Benjamin Wade, 6, on the dance floor during Retro Rock at the Museum in Timaru on Saturday.

Museum director Philip Howe said about 800 people rocked up to Perth St to enjoy five bands and rock and rolling dancers while contributing to a good cause.

Originally donations taken at the free event were to go to running costs, but it was decided to collect money for the cyclone relief fund.

The street was closed to traffic and musicians performed from a truck, kindly supplied by Mainfreight for the evening.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Crowds at the Retro Rock at the Museum event in Timaru on Saturday.

“People were ready to come out and hear live music, and they were glad for the opportunity to give,’’ Howe said.

He said the crowd was “diverse’’ and the bands enjoyed playing to bigger crowds.

“It’s a great event and everyone involved enjoys it.’’

Also offering help is the Hay Convoy, a charity that helps truck items to those in need, set up in 2019 following the Tasman fire.

Co-ordinator Paule​ Crawford said trucks containing donated goods left for the North Island on Sunday and Monday mornings headed for areas where particular need had been identified.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Malvin Howey, of VHS and Devils Handbrake, performs at Retro Rock at the Museum in Timaru on Saturday.

Her phone started “blowing up’’ on Tuesday night as the true devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle began to come out.

One of those to give was South Canterbury business Grains and Gains, which supplied pallets of feed and the offer of more product in the future, Crawford said.

Working with multiple agencies the charity had pinpointed areas of need, Crawford said the response had been “incredible’’.

Depots were set up throughout areas affected, she said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Grace Dew, left, Caity Kelly, Saffron Kell and Sophie Swale dance at Retro Rock.

However, a pause had been called on donations while items were delivered and more needs assessments were undertaken.

She was also keen to hear from anyone with a B-train that could carry dangerous goods from Timaru or Christchurch to Waipukurau and Hastings.

“Hay is a dangerous good as it’s flammable and must be tarped or contained inside on the ferry.’’

She said the charity worked on the basis of “if there is a need and it can’t be filled by anyone else, we are the last act, not the first’’.

“It’s very much a team effort and collaboration.

“And a big thank you to the New Zealand Transport industry. It’s Kiwis being Kiwis, helping one another out.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cam Scott, of Grains and Gains, transfers pallets of feed onto Paule Crawford’s trailer on Saturday.

Winchester dairy farmer Kristiana Soroka is also co-ordinating donations and can be contacted at kristiana.soroka@gmail.com.

Cash donations can be made at the Timaru District Library, CBay, the South Canterbury Museum, Aigantighe Art Gallery, the Temuka Library and Service Centre, Geraldine Library and Service Centre, Four Square in Pleasant Point and at the front reception of the Timaru District Council building.

Donations can also be made online: account name: TDC Mayors Welfare, account number: 02-0888-0269159-08, reference: Cyclone.

Donations will be accepted up to February 24, and all funds will be donated directly to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Paule Crawford, Lotti Scott, 11 months, and Jordan Scott of Grains and Gains with the pallets of feed that will be donated to Hawke’s Bay.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Charlotte Kelly, of Devils Handbrake, performs on the night.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Colin Morrison, centre, dances with Shazza Morrison, left, and Ava Scarlett, right.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Crowds at Retro Rock at the Museum.