Southburn farmer selected as new National candidate for Waitaki

Southburn farmer Miles Anderson has been selected by local members as National’s candidate for Waitaki in the 2023 general election.

Anderson said it was an honour to be selected, and he can’t wait to fight for the opportunity to represent Waitaki for Luxon’s team.

“I’ll be getting to work straight away to meet as many people as I can across the electorate,” He said.

Raised in Southburn and running the family farm, Anderson has been farming for over 20 years and has leadership experience through his involvement in Federated Farmers’ national board and was chair of its Meat and Wool Industry Group from 2017 to 2020.

Anderson hopes to offer his skills and experience to the government to better help his community.

He will be taking over the role from current MP Jacqui Dean who announced, in May last year, she isn’t seeking re-election for 2023.

When asked what Anderson hopes to do within the role, he said following on from the high standard that Dean has set.

“Following on from Jacqui Dean, who’s the current MP, following on from her footsteps you know, she’s set a high bar, and I’m very keen to build on the hard work that she has put in over the last 18 years for the region,” Anderson said.

He intends to learn a lot from his predecessor and said Dean has been helping him already.

Anderson is keen to get his feet on the ground and has been fielding congratulatory calls and messages from people across the country.

“I’m going to be working hard for them, for their families and I will make sure to make myself as available as possible to them to hear their concerns. I’m really excited to get this opportunity.”

Anderson said as he settles into his new role he will reduce his involvement in the family farm to bring his attention to the community.

He said as a farmer he will always be a strong advocate for the primary sector in Waitaki.

Like many others down south, Anderson’s feels for the North Island community as they continue to recover from Cyclone Gabrielle.

He said there are so many people in really tough positions, and he is keen to know what the Government proposes to do and says the million-dollar question is how much money does the country have left to help these people?

The general election will be held this year on October 14.