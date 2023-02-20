Low rider numbers hit fundraising goal out of the park at charity bike ride

The Murray Family, from left, Elaine, Craig, Jacqui, Kelly and Sienna, 4 months old, at the end of the Central South Island Charity Bike Ride on Saturday.

Despite fewer riders, the Central South Island Charity Bike Ride has managed to raise the same amount as previous years, which committee chairman says is a “wonderful result”.

With previous years’ numbers being well over 100, the 19th year of the charity event saw a small decline in numbers with only 89 people on bikes for the event.

But, the funds raised for charity still hit the yearly goal of $100,000 with donations still trickling in.

And there are still some funds to be raised through an auction on the charity’s Facebook page.

The money will be evenly spread between Hospice South Canterbury, Family Works, YMCA, Graham Dingle Foundation, Life Education, Plunket, Multiple Sclerosis South Canterbury, and Alzheimers Society South Canterbury.

“It was a great result, and a great three days it was all a lot of fun,” Central South Island Charity Bike Ride committee chairman Neville King said.

“And there were no major injuries, everyone is a bit sore I imagine, but our first-aider’s biggest job was a bee sting.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Family and friends welcome the cyclists at Aorangi Park on Saturday.

Riders took three days to cycle 365km in the Timaru, Mackenzie and Waitaki districts, with all groups crossing the final checkpoint line around 4pm Saturday.

Although there were a few tough headwinds, the weather was good all three days.

“It was pretty hard going in some bits, for a few people in my group, and I am sure others struggled,” King said.

“The headwind from the top of the Otamata Saddle to Kurow was bad, and from the Waimate Gorge to Timaru it was a pushing north-easter.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ian Anderson cycling to the last checkpoint.

King said morale was high in every group, with many socialising as a group in the evenings or joining in with others.

“Most groups had coloured skirts you had to wear if you did something silly, so a few of us were wearing them over our bike shorts.

“Most sports have their things to honour funny moments.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Geoff McCrostie with his biggest fan and grandson, Benny Wright, 2.

King said there were a lot of supportive toots from motorists.

“Traffic was good generally speaking, we got a few toot toots in support, the group I was in did,” he said.

“We tried to take as many back roads as possible, but we had to take State Highway 1 between Makikihi and St Andrews as there were some bridges we needed to use.”

King said the welcome from riders’ supporters was really cool to see, and everyone had smiles on their faces when the crowd cheered them to the final checkpoint at Southern Trust Event Centre.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Catherine Richardson welcoming cyclists at Aorangi Park on Saturday.

Planning for next year's event starts next Monday, with the committee preparing for numerous entries as it will be the 20-year anniversary, he said.

The event, which started in 2005, was the brainchild of four people over a beer at Cave Pub, King said.

Two of the original four still help with the event each year.

Denis Murray was one of the four participating for the 19th time, and may retire after next year’s big 20th event, King said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Cyclists and volunteers were all smiles at the last checkpoint on Saturday.

Over the past 18 years the event had raised $2.3m for more than 50 charities that operate from Kurow to Ashburton, King said.

“I started 12 years ago, and I am still here because it is quite addictive.

”And there are many in the same boat.’