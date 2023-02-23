Waimate Rodeo organisers expecting 'larger than normal' crowd

Matthew Vermunt of Invercargill competes in the Waimate Rodeo in 2021.

The rodeo is coming back to Waimate for its 66th show on Saturday and organisers are expecting a “larger than normal” crowd.

The event, which saw its largest crowd in 2021, was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 and Waimate Rodeo Club secretary Andrea Harborne said organisers were looking forward to welcoming everyone back.

“The cancellation last year has allowed us to prepare for a bigger and better rodeo in Waimate this year,” Harborne said on Monday.

“There’s also lots of rodeo action throughout the day. It's going to be a fantastic day out for everyone.

“The bulls and the barrel racing are always quite popular with the spectators and the contestants. We have over 100 entries for the barrel racing.”

The barrel racing is spread across three grades – open, second division and local, Harborne said.

“The bull riding will be towards the end of the rodeo and is always a people pleaser.

“There are over 300 competitors. Lots of them are from the North Island because they’ll be heading to the rodeo at Maniototo (in Central Otago) the next day, so they can collect points for the National Rodeo finals in Outram (near Dunedin).”

Harborne said the entry numbers were similar to the 2021 event.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Melissa Pateman competing in a barrel race in 2021, an event that attracted a crowd of more than 3000 people.

As well as rodeo action, there will also be food carts, coffee carts, an on-site bar, stalls selling equestrian equipment, merchandise stalls and face painting.

Harborne said there were “larger than normal” crowds at other rodeos around the South Island over Christmas, and they were expecting the same for the Waimate rodeo.

The rodeo will be held at the Waimate A&P Showgrounds on Gorge Rd starting at 10am.

The entry fee is $25 for an adult, under 16s are $5, and under 5s are free. A family pass for two adults and two children is also available for $50.